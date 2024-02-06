Out of the past: Jan. 15

1995

An agreement to purchase St. Vincent's College for $700,000 has been signed by the owners and the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation; the foundation, with plans to transform the former seminary into a museum and Civil War interpretive center, made a $50,000 down payment on the 20-acre property and must pay the remaining $650,000 by the closing date of March 31.

Dr. John F. Johnson of St. Louis, the ninth president of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is guest preacher at a service of farewell for the Rev. Carl Rockrohr in the evening at Hanover Lutheran Church; Rockrohr is a missionary in Ghana, West Africa; he and his family are returning to Ghana following a three-week furlough in the United States; Deborah Rockrohr is the daughter of David and Carol Roth of Cape Girardeau.

1970

Top officials of Ozark Air Lines were guests at a luncheon yesterday to show the community's appreciation for the airline's service to Cape Girardeau; guests included Thomas L. Grace, president of Ozark, and Paul J. Rodgers, vice president and executive assistant to the president.

Reassignment of seven senior officers of the Missouri National Guard, including three from Cape Girardeau, is announced by the state adjutant general; Brig. Gen. Narvol A. Randol of Cape Girardeau is reassigned from commanding general, 35th Engineer Brigade, St. Louis, to assistant adjutant general (Army) at Jefferson City; filing his post here is Col. O.T. Dalton Jr. of Charleston, Missouri; two other Girardeans being reassigned are Lt. Col. James C. Crites and Maj. Charles F. Blattner.