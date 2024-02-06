Out of the past: Jan. 15

An agreement to purchase St. Vincent's College for $700,000 has been signed by the owners and the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation; the foundation, with plans to transform the former seminary into a museum and Civil War interpretive center, made a $50,000 down payment on the 20-acre property and must pay the remaining $650,000 by the closing date of March 31.
Dr. John F. Johnson of St. Louis, the ninth president of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is guest preacher at a service of farewell for the Rev. Carl Rockrohr in the evening at Hanover Lutheran Church; Rockrohr is a missionary in Ghana, West Africa; he and his family are returning to Ghana following a three-week furlough in the United States; Deborah Rockrohr is the daughter of David and Carol Roth of Cape Girardeau.
Top officials of Ozark Air Lines were guests at a luncheon yesterday to show the community's appreciation for the airline's service to Cape Girardeau; guests included Thomas L. Grace, president of Ozark, and Paul J. Rodgers, vice president and executive assistant to the president.
Reassignment of seven senior officers of the Missouri National Guard, including three from Cape Girardeau, is announced by the state adjutant general; Brig. Gen. Narvol A. Randol of Cape Girardeau is reassigned from commanding general, 35th Engineer Brigade, St. Louis, to assistant adjutant general (Army) at Jefferson City; filing his post here is Col. O.T. Dalton Jr. of Charleston, Missouri; two other Girardeans being reassigned are Lt. Col. James C. Crites and Maj. Charles F. Blattner.
A letter confirms a message of last week that Sgt. Denver C. Loberg, 21, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, lost his life Dec. 24 in England; Loberg, a nose gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber, was killed "over England," according to the letter.
Hillard Brewster, state highway landscape director, has returned from headquarters and will be in this district some time to finish jobs started late last fall; he will set a number of shrubs along the highway entering Fredericktown, Missouri, and will complete this season's work on the Eight-Mile Garden from Cape Girardeau to Jackson.
Frederick Lorberg, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Lorberg, 433 S. Sprigg St., may hold the record for Sunday school attendance in Cape Girardeau; last Sunday, he finished his seventh year in the Trinity Lutheran Sunday School without missing a session.
Fifteen Cape Girardeau Central High School football players are presented white sweaters bearing the old gold and black colors of the school during a morning assembly; receiving the sweaters are Arthur Farrar, Lorenz Fisher, Charles R. Fisher, Raymond R. Fisher, Harold Bellaw, Earl Koch, Wendell Black, Paul Haman, Fred Behrens, Alec Juden, Cecil Kinder, Lloyd Whittaker, Fred Nichols, Fulton Massengill and Joe Campbell.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
