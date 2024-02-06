Out of the past: Jan. 15

On Thursday, Jacquelyn Close of Jackson went online via computer with Vice President Al Gore, suggesting a national network for environmental research and receiving "a great idea" in reply from Gore; in the first-ever online computer conference with the vice president, about 900 people around the world watched as the words were displayed on their computer screens.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A man claiming responsibility for threats and fires against the Poplar Bluff public schools called the city's daily newspaper, the Daily American Republic, shortly before noon Thursday and said he has planned a violent act at a future date against the property.
The Missouri Utilities Co. announces it is seeking a gas rate increase in Cape Girardeau and several other area communities, as well as a water rate increase here; together, the rate increases would total $213,800.
A $20,000 item in President Lyndon Johnson's budget is for a study of flood control in between Hubble and Ramsey creeks in Cape Girardeau County; announcement of the provision is made by Sens. Stuart Symington and Thomas F. Eagleton and Rep. Bill D. Burlison.
Navy Lt. Roy Spurlock, 23, a former State College athlete, who held the pole-vaulting record, was one of four flyers killed in an accident involving the collision of two private planes yesterday at Mount Vernon, Illinois; Spurlock, a flying instructor at a naval flying school at Lexington, Kentucky, was evidently at his home in Mount Vernon on leave when the accident occurred.
County Treasurer W.P. Caruthers has received from the state auditor a check for $67,529.04, the first installment of the school money due the county from the state school fund.
William Brandon, a young St. Louis soldier just back from 16 months' service in France, is spending a few days here with his uncle, William Vedder, the Broadway music dealer; Brandon was with the 53rd coast artillery; he took part in the Verdun fight, in the Mount Facon battle and in the great drive at St. Mihiel, where the German army was cut to pieces by the America forces.
Under the headline "Flu is again raging in city," The Daily Republican reports there are 35 new cases of influenza reported by 2:30 p.m. to the city clerk, about three times as many cases as had been reported at the same hour Tuesday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
