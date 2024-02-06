Out of the past: Jan. 15

1994

On Thursday, Jacquelyn Close of Jackson went online via computer with Vice President Al Gore, suggesting a national network for environmental research and receiving "a great idea" in reply from Gore; in the first-ever online computer conference with the vice president, about 900 people around the world watched as the words were displayed on their computer screens.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A man claiming responsibility for threats and fires against the Poplar Bluff public schools called the city's daily newspaper, the Daily American Republic, shortly before noon Thursday and said he has planned a violent act at a future date against the property.

1969

The Missouri Utilities Co. announces it is seeking a gas rate increase in Cape Girardeau and several other area communities, as well as a water rate increase here; together, the rate increases would total $213,800.

A $20,000 item in President Lyndon Johnson's budget is for a study of flood control in between Hubble and Ramsey creeks in Cape Girardeau County; announcement of the provision is made by Sens. Stuart Symington and Thomas F. Eagleton and Rep. Bill D. Burlison.