Out of the past: Jan. 15

Southeast Missouri State University plans to establish a college preparatory academy this summer that would provide a way for academically ineligible high school graduates to meet the university's admission requirements; the pilot program would be limited to students in a 5 1/2-county region who are more than an hour's drive from a Missouri community college.
The Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association will operate out of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce building; the association's board of directors voted Monday to accept the chamber's offer of free office space and support staff for the new industrial recruitment group.
Cape Girardeau -- and Southeast Missouri -- are bouncing back to near-normal activities after a weekend of being "snowed in"; through efforts of the City Public Works Department, streets are passable, schools are in session and traffic accidents are dwindling; in all, Cape Girardeau received 5.7 inches of snow.
The first primary race in the 1968 elections develops with the filing of James E. Turner of Jackson for the office of sheriff on the Democratic ticket; he will be opposed by H.E. Riehn, who formerly held that office for the unexpired term of former sheriff John Crites.
Representatives of the two St. Louis major league baseball clubs, scanning Missouri for prospective spring training sites, are centered on Cape Girardeau; Browns manager Luke Sewell and William DeWitt, the club's baseball manager, spend three hours inspecting facilities here; Joe Mathes, a Cardinal scout, comes here from Cairo, Illinois, where he spent yesterday looking over facilities there.
First Lt. Robert L. Faurot, 25, of Cape Girardeau, now serving in Australia, has been given the Army's Silver Star for gallantry in action against the Japanese; Faurot led a P-49 flight against an enemy formation of 18 bombers over Kokoda, New Guinea, June 28; only one of his plane's guns operated properly, but he continued running attacks.
Mack and Henry Buckner were rescued from the ice floes in the Mississippi River yesterday afternoon, after several hours; their skiff was caught between two large chunks of ice, and the danger of being crushed like an egg shell was imminent; men on the river near the mills in the south end of the city heard their cries for help and came to their rescue.
Marie (Link) Proffer, oldest resident of Cape Girardeau County, passed away Saturday at the home of one of her sons near Burfordville at the age of 96 years, 10 months and 27 days.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.