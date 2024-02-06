Out of the past: Jan. 15

1993

Southeast Missouri State University plans to establish a college preparatory academy this summer that would provide a way for academically ineligible high school graduates to meet the university's admission requirements; the pilot program would be limited to students in a 5 1/2-county region who are more than an hour's drive from a Missouri community college.

The Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association will operate out of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce building; the association's board of directors voted Monday to accept the chamber's offer of free office space and support staff for the new industrial recruitment group.

1968

Cape Girardeau -- and Southeast Missouri -- are bouncing back to near-normal activities after a weekend of being "snowed in"; through efforts of the City Public Works Department, streets are passable, schools are in session and traffic accidents are dwindling; in all, Cape Girardeau received 5.7 inches of snow.

The first primary race in the 1968 elections develops with the filing of James E. Turner of Jackson for the office of sheriff on the Democratic ticket; he will be opposed by H.E. Riehn, who formerly held that office for the unexpired term of former sheriff John Crites.