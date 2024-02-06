All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 15, 2017

Out of the past: Jan. 15

At least 2 inches of snow blanketed parts of Southeast Missouri late Monday and early yesterday, forcing cancellation of schools and causing problems for motorists; Cape Girardeau police report at least 20 minor accidents in the city, most involving vehicles running off roads or sliding into street signs...

1992

At least 2 inches of snow blanketed parts of Southeast Missouri late Monday and early yesterday, forcing cancellation of schools and causing problems for motorists; Cape Girardeau police report at least 20 minor accidents in the city, most involving vehicles running off roads or sliding into street signs.

In the midst of a housing rehabilitation program in South Cape Girardeau, city officials are preparing to embark on a similar program aimed at rental properties.

1967

Dwelling property at 903 College Hill Place has been purchased by the Western District of the Lutheran Synod of Missouri from Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Palsgrove; the eight-room house on the site will be used as a student center for Lutheran young people on the State College campus; the frame structure was once the home of the late Dr. W.S. Dearmont, a former president of the college.

Dr. C.E. Mount, pastor of First Presbyterian Church for the past 19 years, preaches his last sermon in the morning; he will assume the pastorate of the Presbyterian church at Wilmore, Kentucky.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

Gov. F.C. Donnell appoints W.T. Ruff as collector of Cape Girardeau County, succeeding the late W.F. Bergmann; after a representative from the state auditor's office checks over Bergmann's records, Ruff will be commissioned; collection of taxes may then be resumed.

Faced with the registration of approximately 3,000 men a month from now in the third enlistment of manpower since the passage of the conscription act in the late summer of 1940, the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces tentative plans for recruiting the new pool; it is planned to hold registration at the American Legion Hall in Cape Girardeau for three days in February.

1917

The North Street home, household effects and all the clothing of professor J.M. Sitze and family were lost last night when fire reduced the house to ashes; Sitze was awakened by the falling in of the roof; the fire boys arrived quickly, but had trouble locating the fireplug; when they finally got water on the blaze, the entire house was a mass of flames; they quickly diverted their efforts to saving the house of R.B. Oliver Jr.; all through the battle, the firemen were handicapped by a blinding, heavy snowstorm.

The ferry boat was compelled to go back to Manning's Landing and tie up with the government fleet yesterday when ice again appeared in the river.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy