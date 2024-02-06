Out of the past: Jan. 15

1992

At least 2 inches of snow blanketed parts of Southeast Missouri late Monday and early yesterday, forcing cancellation of schools and causing problems for motorists; Cape Girardeau police report at least 20 minor accidents in the city, most involving vehicles running off roads or sliding into street signs.

In the midst of a housing rehabilitation program in South Cape Girardeau, city officials are preparing to embark on a similar program aimed at rental properties.

1967

Dwelling property at 903 College Hill Place has been purchased by the Western District of the Lutheran Synod of Missouri from Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Palsgrove; the eight-room house on the site will be used as a student center for Lutheran young people on the State College campus; the frame structure was once the home of the late Dr. W.S. Dearmont, a former president of the college.

Dr. C.E. Mount, pastor of First Presbyterian Church for the past 19 years, preaches his last sermon in the morning; he will assume the pastorate of the Presbyterian church at Wilmore, Kentucky.