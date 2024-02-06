Out of the past: Jan. 15

At least 2 inches of snow blanketed parts of Southeast Missouri late Monday and early yesterday, forcing cancellation of schools and causing problems for motorists; Cape Girardeau police report at least 20 minor accidents in the city, most involving vehicles running off roads or sliding into street signs.
In the midst of a housing rehabilitation program in South Cape Girardeau, city officials are preparing to embark on a similar program aimed at rental properties.
Dwelling property at 903 College Hill Place has been purchased by the Western District of the Lutheran Synod of Missouri from Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Palsgrove; the eight-room house on the site will be used as a student center for Lutheran young people on the State College campus; the frame structure was once the home of the late Dr. W.S. Dearmont, a former president of the college.
Dr. C.E. Mount, pastor of First Presbyterian Church for the past 19 years, preaches his last sermon in the morning; he will assume the pastorate of the Presbyterian church at Wilmore, Kentucky.
Gov. F.C. Donnell appoints W.T. Ruff as collector of Cape Girardeau County, succeeding the late W.F. Bergmann; after a representative from the state auditor's office checks over Bergmann's records, Ruff will be commissioned; collection of taxes may then be resumed.
Faced with the registration of approximately 3,000 men a month from now in the third enlistment of manpower since the passage of the conscription act in the late summer of 1940, the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces tentative plans for recruiting the new pool; it is planned to hold registration at the American Legion Hall in Cape Girardeau for three days in February.
The North Street home, household effects and all the clothing of professor J.M. Sitze and family were lost last night when fire reduced the house to ashes; Sitze was awakened by the falling in of the roof; the fire boys arrived quickly, but had trouble locating the fireplug; when they finally got water on the blaze, the entire house was a mass of flames; they quickly diverted their efforts to saving the house of R.B. Oliver Jr.; all through the battle, the firemen were handicapped by a blinding, heavy snowstorm.
The ferry boat was compelled to go back to Manning's Landing and tie up with the government fleet yesterday when ice again appeared in the river.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
