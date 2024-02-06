Out of the past: Jan. 14

1999

Although a proposed merger has collapsed, Southeast Hospital's leadership hopes to continue working closely with Saint Francis Medical Center to improve local health care while building for the future on its own; the executive committee of the Southeast Board of Trustees met privately Tuesday to discuss events of the previous week that led to the end of 14 months of merger discussions between the hospitals.

Two tows ran aground in the Mississippi River just south of Cape Girardeau Tuesday in accidents caused in part by ice and low water; the U.S. Coast Guard is urging towboat pilots to use caution and limits the size of tows on the river north of St. Louis; similar action is being considered along the river south of Cape Girardeau.

1974

The County Court decides the proposed county law enforcement complex will be built on a 23-acre tract of County Farm property on the west edge of Cape Girardeau; the decision comes in a two-to-one vote, with Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer and Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum, both of Cape Girardeau, voting in favor of the site and Associate Judge Edwin W. Sander of Jackson voting against it; the controversial question of site selection for the new facility has been pending before the court for over a month.

Over 1,300 children enrolled in the six-county Delta Head Start program in the Bootheel don't start classes today because of a delay in obtaining a $1.1 million grant to administer the program for the coming year; William E. Greenfield, Head Start director, says the 21 Head Start centers in Scott, Stoddard, Mississippi, Pemiscot, New Madrid and Dunklin counties won't open for the 1974 year until funding is received.