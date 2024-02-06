Out of the past: Jan. 14

1998

A contest has started to design a Cape Girardeau city flag; the banner will symbolize the city's rich history "for ourselves and our children," says Mayor Al Spradling III; Vision 2000 and students from the Class of 2000 are coordinating the contest.

The Cape Girardeau Civic Center faces a funding dilemma: It has just enough money to keep the doors open, but not enough to provide the programs it wants to offer; the center was established to offer educational and social programs for youths, but for the past couple of years it has focused much of its efforts on keeping the doors open.

1973

Larry Plummer has been named minister of music and youth at Red Star Baptist Church; he comes to Cape Girardeau from a similar position at a Baptist church in Jacksonville, Arkansas; he is a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas; he and his wife have two daughters.

With two seats open on the Cape Girardeau City Council and two on the Board of Education, the April 3 elections here are expected to draw wide interest, although no candidates have yet filed; on the council, the terms of Mayor Howard C. Tooke and Councilman Jerry W. Reynolds are expiring; members of the school board vacating seats are Mary Kasten, board president, and Gene E. Huckstep.