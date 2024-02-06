Out of the past: Jan. 14

1996

Dr. James Kalthoff of St. Louis is guest speaker at Hanover Lutheran Church; he teaches the adult Bible class at 9 a.m. and preaches during the worship service at 10; he is the first guest speaker of the church's 150th anniversary year observance.

The value of new construction in Cape Girardeau last year topped $40 million for only the second time in history; two of the construction industry's main sectors here showed increases as permits were issued for more than $44.4 million, 14% above 1994 totals of $38.9 million; the 1995 total was only 8.4% below the record year of 1992, when two giant construction projects boosted the overall total to $47.9 million.

1971

Typical April showers -- but falling in January -- pelted Cape Girardeau and surrounding area with over two inches of rain yesterday, sending creeks bulging and flooding low-lying areas; had it been a bit colder, Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois may well have been digging out today from a heavy snowfall.

Plans that began almost a year ago for a new Lutheran Student Center on the State College have been rejected by the Missouri District Lutheran Mission Board with instructions to reduce the cost by at least one-half.