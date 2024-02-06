Out of the past: Jan. 14

1995

Reflecting on a time when "the awful price of freedom" was a more costly venture, Dr. Ronald L. Bobo delivered an impassioned speech at First Baptist Church last night as part of the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration; also marking the occasion was a candlelight march dampened but not diminished by a downpour of rain.

The roll of the dice, luck of the draw and spin of the reel slot machines have proven a revenue boon for Illinois; riverboat gambling began in September 1991 with one boat plying the Mississippi River from a dock in Alton; that count is now up to 10 floating casinos; the Illinois boats earned $15,015,603 in tax money for the state in December and $6.2 million for local governments.

1970

Three of four panelists discussing student unrest in the morning at State College indicate students must be seriously listened to by teachers if the problem is to be curbed; the fourth panel member, a lawyer, tells educators attending the winter conference of the Southeast Missouri Secondary School Principals' Association they must now take student rights into consideration when deciding disciplinary action for students involved in incidents.

As a precautionary measure for the time when the ice gorge on the Mississippi River above Cape Girardeau breaks loose, the riverboat restaurant, the Rebel Queen, was moved yesterday from its location at the foot of Broadway to a safer spot downstream.