Out of the past: Jan. 14

The long wait is over; the newest section of Lexington Avenue -- connecting the arterial between Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive -- opens in the morning; the general contractor, Kelley Equipment Co. of Cape Girardeau, has had to battle the elements and the clock to complete paving Lexington between Perryville Road and Concord Place.
Four Southeast Missouri shoe factories are among those slated to cease operations this year; Brown Shoe Co. plans to close facilities at Caruthersville, Mountain Grove, Piedmont and Charleston, Missouri, and Selmer, Tennessee.
Fourteen Jackson area churches bring their records to Riverside Regional Library, where Central Microfilm Service Corp. of St. Louis has set up its microfilming camera to preserve the varied documents.
The Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau came into possession of the historic Glenn House in the 300 block of South Spanish Street at the association's meeting last night; the deed to the home was presented to the association by the family of the late Robert W. Erlbacher.
Cape Girardeau's air raid alarm system, including sirens and factory whistles, will be used next Tuesday afternoon in calling attention to the official opening of the Fourth War Loan campaign, a drive committee members hope will be completed within nine hours; as the air warning is sounded at 3 p.m., planes from Harris Field will sweep over the city, bombs set off by an American Legion committee will explode, and the campaign will be on.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Seventy-two Butler County farmers, advised they had been indicted by a special grand jury on charges of inciting a riot in connection with the alleged ousting of a group of black farm laborers from one rural community, march in a body to the courthouse in the afternoon and surrender to Sheriff M.L. Hogg; the farmers, some of whom are considered among the best citizens of the county, don't intend to fill bond and are ready to be locked in the county jail.
After holding several meetings to discuss the matter, the executive committee of the Commercial Club has decided to lease the basement, first floor and second floor of the Elks Building on Themis Street, and the first steps for a community center will have been taken; the basement will be turned over to the Retail Merchants' Association as a rest room; the pubic library will be moved to the east room on the ground floor; the Boy Scouts will be given the other room on the ground floor, and the Commercial Club will occupy the entire second floor.
The board of the Christian Church last night unanimously endorsed the Rev. E.A. Jordan of Clinton, Illinois, for pastor of the church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
