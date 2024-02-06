Out of the past: Jan. 14

1993

Lower gasoline prices, which people across the state have enjoyed for some time, finally have come to Cape Girardeau; over recent weeks, regular unleaded gas prices fell from $1.06 per gallon to 99 cents, and then to 94 and 95 cents per gallon.

Silo Inc., which entered the Cape Girardeau market in May 1988, plans to close its retail store here; the local store has been closed this week for inventory and merchandise markdowns; it will re-open Saturday for a going-out-of-business sale.

1968

Edwin C. Smith, one of the founders and later president of Kelso Oil Co., whose properties were purchased by Socony-Vacuum Corp., died yesterday in Miami of pneumonia and complications brought on by influenza; an active member of the Cape Girardeau business community for many years, Smith moved to Florida in 1952.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Sterling Price Reynolds, 106, one of the early band of drainage pioneers who lifted Southeast Missouri out of the swamps and made of it one of the nation's most fertile agricultural regions, died yesterday.