Out of the past: Jan. 14

1992

CAIRO, Ill. -- A new police commissioner, new police and fire board members, the founding of a citizens advisory panel and the creation of an assistant police chief's position are among proposals included in a nine-point plan approved by the Cairo City Council; the plan, which also includes a goal of a 50 percent minority police force by 1995, was introduced by Mayor James Wilson Saturday.

Allan Maki, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, says the amount of tonnage that passed through the Southeast Missouri Regional Port increased significantly in 1991; Maki says last year, 48,867 tons of bulk commodities and other cargo moved through the port; that was a 72.6 percent increase over the 1990 total.

1967

The Rev. Ralph A. Zimmer, formerly of Cape Girardeau, has been assigned as pastor of Our Lady of Guadeloupe Catholic Church in St. Louis; he had been serving as chaplain of St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood, Missouri.

An addition of 2,0000 square feet of chill room facilities is planned at Central Packing Co. here; contract for the addition has been given to Dow Chemical Co., which manufactures in its new Cape Girardeau plant the insulating panels to be used in this installation; it will be the first usage of the new plant's product in the community.