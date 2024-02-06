Out of the past: Jan. 14

CAIRO, Ill. -- A new police commissioner, new police and fire board members, the founding of a citizens advisory panel and the creation of an assistant police chief's position are among proposals included in a nine-point plan approved by the Cairo City Council; the plan, which also includes a goal of a 50 percent minority police force by 1995, was introduced by Mayor James Wilson Saturday.
Allan Maki, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, says the amount of tonnage that passed through the Southeast Missouri Regional Port increased significantly in 1991; Maki says last year, 48,867 tons of bulk commodities and other cargo moved through the port; that was a 72.6 percent increase over the 1990 total.
The Rev. Ralph A. Zimmer, formerly of Cape Girardeau, has been assigned as pastor of Our Lady of Guadeloupe Catholic Church in St. Louis; he had been serving as chaplain of St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood, Missouri.
An addition of 2,0000 square feet of chill room facilities is planned at Central Packing Co. here; contract for the addition has been given to Dow Chemical Co., which manufactures in its new Cape Girardeau plant the insulating panels to be used in this installation; it will be the first usage of the new plant's product in the community.
Cape Girardeau County oversubscribed its Red Cross war relief quota of $10,000 by 50 percent, raising $15,000 thus far; solicitation for the fund has ceased, but contributions will be received until Feb. 1.
Principals of Cape Girardeau Public Schools and the Trinity Lutheran School met Tuesday at Central High School and were given instructions by Fire Chief Carl Lewis and Supt. Louis J. Schultz on how to handle children in the event of an air raid; principals were told to spend the rest of this week perfecting individual measures in their own schools so that next week drills might be held to show children just what they must do in an air raid.
After discussing the cost of newsprint for several hours, and then failing to get what they deemed a square deal from the paper suppliers, 100 members of the Missouri Press Association in St. Louis Friday voted unanimously to request the attorney general to investigate the charges that paper makers and jobbers are working together to keep the price of paper up; Fred and George Naeter, publishers of The Daily Republican here, attended the meeting.
John M. Cotner of New Wells and Martin D. Hellwege of Gordonville recently made a trade, in which Cotner got the Hellwege farm southwest of Gordonville, consisting of about 100 acres, and Hellwege got the dwelling house and store building at New Wells, as well as one-third of the stock of goods; Hellwege plans to sell his interest in the business; Herman Vogelsang will operate the farm for Cotner.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
