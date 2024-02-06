Out of the past: Jan. 13

1999

CAIRO, Ill. -- Pulaski County and parts of Alexander and Johnson counties in Illinois have been named a federal empowerment zone, a designation that will enable them to qualify for more federal assistance and should make them more attractive to business; the region will be eligible for $2 million in federal assistance during the first year of the U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

While few things in life are free, for a few hours yesterday the Cape Girardeau Post Office gave way 1-cent stamps, 10 to a customer; the giveaway was prompted by long lines at the post office and malfunctioning automatic stamp-vending machines; effective Sunday, first-class stamp prices went up a penny, to 33 cents.

1974

The Rev. Edgar G. Latch, chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, has invited the Rev. Arthur C. Fulbright, a former resident of Cape Girardeau County and former pastor of the Dexter United Methodist Church, to offer the invocation in the House Feb. 21 and serve as honorary chaplain; Fulbright is presently the pastor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia.

Mrs. Robert S. Todd is named Outstanding Young Woman at a tea sponsored by the Jackson Jaycee Wives at Riverside Regional Library; the annual award is given to a woman on the basis of her contributions to home and community; Todd is business manager and assistant editor of the River Hills Traveler, a monthly sports-oriented publication owned by her husband.