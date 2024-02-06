Out of the past: Jan. 13

1998

Cape Girardeau's South Side needs cleaning up, and Ted Coalter has the pictures to prove it; Coalter, president of Haarig Area Development Corp., shared photos of south side property code violations with members of his organization and Friends of the South Side at a joint meeting of the two organizations last night; the photos showed trash and junk stacked around homes, dilapidated houses and high weeds; these and other photos will be turned over to city officials, who, Coalter hopes, will start the process of getting problem areas cleaned up.

If January sales tax revenue is any indication, this year could be a stellar one for Cape Girardeau County finances; the county's one-half-cent sales tax took in $398,655, an increase of 13% over January 1997; January's sales tax revenue reflects purchases made in November; February's payment will reflect Christmas shopping, and that could mean another big check.

1973

With below freezing weather bearing down on the area with unrelenting intensity, the Salvation Army and the Cape Girardeau County Welfare Office are trying to help make the weather less severe; the two agencies report many requests for help during the past two weeks stemming from problems augmented by the bitter cold weather.

A new organization, calling itself A Steering Committee for Cooperative Food and Fun for the Aging of the Cape Girardeau Area, was formed yesterday during a meeting at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the group of 24 men and women, representing several churches and civic organizations, decided on a pilot project to furnish a weekly recreation period and noon meal for area senior citizens; the first session will be held March 21 at St. Andrew Church.