Out of the past: Jan. 13

Cape Girardeau's South Side needs cleaning up, and Ted Coalter has the pictures to prove it; Coalter, president of Haarig Area Development Corp., shared photos of south side property code violations with members of his organization and Friends of the South Side at a joint meeting of the two organizations last night; the photos showed trash and junk stacked around homes, dilapidated houses and high weeds; these and other photos will be turned over to city officials, who, Coalter hopes, will start the process of getting problem areas cleaned up.
If January sales tax revenue is any indication, this year could be a stellar one for Cape Girardeau County finances; the county's one-half-cent sales tax took in $398,655, an increase of 13% over January 1997; January's sales tax revenue reflects purchases made in November; February's payment will reflect Christmas shopping, and that could mean another big check.
With below freezing weather bearing down on the area with unrelenting intensity, the Salvation Army and the Cape Girardeau County Welfare Office are trying to help make the weather less severe; the two agencies report many requests for help during the past two weeks stemming from problems augmented by the bitter cold weather.
A new organization, calling itself A Steering Committee for Cooperative Food and Fun for the Aging of the Cape Girardeau Area, was formed yesterday during a meeting at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the group of 24 men and women, representing several churches and civic organizations, decided on a pilot project to furnish a weekly recreation period and noon meal for area senior citizens; the first session will be held March 21 at St. Andrew Church.
Receipt of long-awaited federal funds for the development of Harris Field as Cape Girardeau's municipal airport appears probable, Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., secretary of the airport board, told the group yesterday in announcing he has been informed of a tentative allotment of $50,000; in order for Cape Girardeau to be awarded the tentative allotment, he explained, it was necessary for the state to withdraw its approval of money federal officials had previously awarded other cities in the state, but which had voted no bonds and made no improvements.
Moving into their final canvass, with but a half day remaining tomorrow, solicitors seeking signers to the city manager petition forms report they have 929 names, more than the number required to call a special election.
Steps are taken in Cape Girardeau to reorganize the defunct local order of the B.P.O. Elks; petitions are being circulated to which a number of former members are signing their names, announcing they would apply for membership in the new order; that the new organization won't return to the original Elks building on Themis Street, constructed several years ago by the old order, is the opinion of the leaders of the reorganization committee; an indebtedness of $24,000 is on the building, this being secured by the building itself and maturing in 1926.
C.W. Fulbright of Cape Girardeau leaves for Hillman, Arkansas; police there notified him they have arrested a man who is believed to have stolen a fine hunting dog from Fulbright here three weeks ago.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
