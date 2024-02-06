Out of the past: Jan. 13

After more than a half century in pediatric medicine, 79-year-old Dr. James Kinder is switching gears; at a time when his contemporaries have long been settled into retirement, Kinder has become a full-time staff member at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's Primary Care Clinic.
Ice in the Mississippi River means everything moves a little slower at Missouri Barge Lines and the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority; the directors of those two operations are hoping there won't be a repeat of 1996, when the river froze over outside Cape Girardeau for the first time in decades, shutting down river traffic and damaging structures along the bank.
Winter's second major cold wave begins moving into Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois in the morning as temperatures drop rapidly to freeze light rainfall; the cold wave is accompanied by a snow storm that strikes northern Missouri; the snow is expected to spread over the whole state by nightfall.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- District 10 state highway officials must be scratching their heads after a hearing on highway improvements at Marble Hill and Lutesville, Missouri, last night; in contrast to opposition that is developing at Jackson to a highway plan that would bypass the city, Lutesville and Marble Hill residents complained the improvements planned for their area don't include a bypass of Lutesville; in the rebuilding plan, Highway 51 would continue to use the main business street of Lutesville.
Horace Dalton, shop foreman at Consolidated School of Aviation, believes the plane, which during maneuvers Friday hit a submerged object in the Mississippi River near the Thebes, Illinois, bridge, may be floating downstream beneath the surface; he accompanied workers of Erlbacher Equipment Co. to the scene late Saturday afternoon, but efforts to secure the plane were unsuccessful.
A proposal to make Cape Girardeau Central High School safer by the possible installation of two or more fire escapes is considered by the Board of Education; Supt. Louis J. Schultz and Professor A.C. Magill of the State College propose that a complete investigation be made, looking to the building of escapes, particularly from the auditorium and balcony.
The 1914 model Ford car owned by Theo Heise, which made the trip from Cape Girardeau to Phoenix, Arizona, and back again, was sold to Heise by the Groves Motor Co. for $120, says F.A. Groves, manager of the company; only $10 worth of repairs were required on the car from the start made here to the finish, also made here; the car is in fair shape yet.
Prosecutor Frank Hines of Cape Girardeau County, during the year 1921, procured convictions in 75 criminal cases; of these 30 were felony cases, punishable by penitentiary and reform school sentences, while 45 were misdemeanor cases, punishable by fines and jail sentences.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.