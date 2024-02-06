Out of the past: Jan. 13

1997

After more than a half century in pediatric medicine, 79-year-old Dr. James Kinder is switching gears; at a time when his contemporaries have long been settled into retirement, Kinder has become a full-time staff member at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's Primary Care Clinic.

Ice in the Mississippi River means everything moves a little slower at Missouri Barge Lines and the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority; the directors of those two operations are hoping there won't be a repeat of 1996, when the river froze over outside Cape Girardeau for the first time in decades, shutting down river traffic and damaging structures along the bank.

1972

Winter's second major cold wave begins moving into Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois in the morning as temperatures drop rapidly to freeze light rainfall; the cold wave is accompanied by a snow storm that strikes northern Missouri; the snow is expected to spread over the whole state by nightfall.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- District 10 state highway officials must be scratching their heads after a hearing on highway improvements at Marble Hill and Lutesville, Missouri, last night; in contrast to opposition that is developing at Jackson to a highway plan that would bypass the city, Lutesville and Marble Hill residents complained the improvements planned for their area don't include a bypass of Lutesville; in the rebuilding plan, Highway 51 would continue to use the main business street of Lutesville.