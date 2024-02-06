Out of the past: Jan. 13

Hate publications published in Texas have shown up in newspaper vending machines in Cape Girardeau and Jackson; last week, a 12-page publication called Jew Watch was found; Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle is ready to take legal action under a hate-crime law, if a suspect is caught.
Demolition of the former Salvation Army headquarters, which had been the Farmers and Merchants Bank building at 701 Good Hope St., began yesterday on the south end of the building; the historic building is being removed to allow for construction of a new Salvation Army building.
Traffic won't be moving on the Mississippi River any time soon; a Missourian reporter, who accompanied Army Corps of Engineers members on a flight over the river Monday, reports there are two ice jams; the Cairo, Illinois, jam begins at mile 3.5 north of where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers join and extends to a point just below the mouth of the Diversion Channel; the second, longer jam is at Chester, Illinois; it extends from Mile 98 northward in the vicinity of Mile 131.5.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- State Liquor Control agents say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bootleg whiskey a year has been pouring out of Southeast Missouri into dry counties in Mississippi and Alabama; the charge was brought yesterday following several weekend raids by agents and the State Highway Patrol.
Lt. Col. Seth McKee of Orlando, Florida, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McKee of Illmo and a student here six years, having attended Cape Girardeau Central High School and State College each three years, has assumed command of the Ninth Air Force P-38 Lightning fighter-bomber group, supporting the First Army in the European theater.
Dixie Dunning of Delta received a message from the War Department yesterday saying her husband, Pvt. Curtis E. Dunning, is missing in action since Dec. 16 in Germany; Dunning, 27, was serving with an infantry unit of the Army.
Seven directors and officers of First National Bank are elected at a stockholders meeting; the directors chosen are George A. Bell, William J. Hunter, C.R. Bramblet, C.W. Vinyard, B.C. Hardesty, H. Bremermann and L.F. Popp; Bramblet is re-elected president and Bell vice president; W.O. Bowman is elected cashier and Bremermann assistant cashier.
The boxing contest to be held at the Opera House under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Athletic Association on Thursday night promises to be lively; the main bout will be between Al Nenninger, local lightweight, and Leo Witt, champion lightweight boxer of St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
