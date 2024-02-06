Out of the past: Jan. 13

1995

Hate publications published in Texas have shown up in newspaper vending machines in Cape Girardeau and Jackson; last week, a 12-page publication called Jew Watch was found; Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle is ready to take legal action under a hate-crime law, if a suspect is caught.

Demolition of the former Salvation Army headquarters, which had been the Farmers and Merchants Bank building at 701 Good Hope St., began yesterday on the south end of the building; the historic building is being removed to allow for construction of a new Salvation Army building.

1970

Traffic won't be moving on the Mississippi River any time soon; a Missourian reporter, who accompanied Army Corps of Engineers members on a flight over the river Monday, reports there are two ice jams; the Cairo, Illinois, jam begins at mile 3.5 north of where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers join and extends to a point just below the mouth of the Diversion Channel; the second, longer jam is at Chester, Illinois; it extends from Mile 98 northward in the vicinity of Mile 131.5.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- State Liquor Control agents say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bootleg whiskey a year has been pouring out of Southeast Missouri into dry counties in Mississippi and Alabama; the charge was brought yesterday following several weekend raids by agents and the State Highway Patrol.