Out of the past: Jan. 13

1994

Southeast Missouri State University president Kala Stroup says she is delighted Gov. Mel Carnahan included $12.68 million in funding for the new College of Business Administration Building in his 1995 fiscal year budget; but she cautions the money isn't yet in the bank.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A telephoned bomb threat interrupted classes at Poplar Bluff High School yesterday, just a day after an arson threat forced cancellation of all public school classes.

1969

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The City of Chaffee is operating with a quickly-formed six-man volunteer fire department under a new chief, whose recent appointment brought about the resignation of most of the 122 members of the former volunteer force; Charles I. Uhr, a member of the fire department some years ago, was named chief Thursday night.

A strike of ironworkers in the morning closes down construction of the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant north of Cape Girardeau; the parent company, Procter & Gamble, had agreed last year to build its large facility here after a high-level conference had brought a pledge from union leaders of labor peace during the plant construction.