Out of the past: Jan. 13

Southeast Missouri State University president Kala Stroup says she is delighted Gov. Mel Carnahan included $12.68 million in funding for the new College of Business Administration Building in his 1995 fiscal year budget; but she cautions the money isn't yet in the bank.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A telephoned bomb threat interrupted classes at Poplar Bluff High School yesterday, just a day after an arson threat forced cancellation of all public school classes.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The City of Chaffee is operating with a quickly-formed six-man volunteer fire department under a new chief, whose recent appointment brought about the resignation of most of the 122 members of the former volunteer force; Charles I. Uhr, a member of the fire department some years ago, was named chief Thursday night.
A strike of ironworkers in the morning closes down construction of the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant north of Cape Girardeau; the parent company, Procter & Gamble, had agreed last year to build its large facility here after a high-level conference had brought a pledge from union leaders of labor peace during the plant construction.
The county draft board announces the first call for Cape Girardeau County men to report at Jefferson Barracks under the new pre-induction examination plan adopted by the Selective Service System; 85 men, many of whom haven't even been classified 1A, will receive notices immediately to report at Jackson next week for transfer to Jefferson Barracks for the exam; simultaneously, it is announced the rough screening tests given heretofore will be abandoned.
After not a single marriage license was issued by Cape Girardeau County Recorder E.W. Hink for 11 days, the first 1944 permit was issued Tuesday, and another later in the day; stoppage came when the state law requiring blood tests went into effect Jan. 1; the first license of the new year was issued to John E. Godwin Jr. of Oak Ridge and Alice C. Schaper of near Jackson.
The rapid rise of the Mississippi River in the past week and the high stage attained is threatening to cut off the work the Missouri Public Utilities Co. is doing in the river just north of Cape Girardeau; the rise has been caused by the high stage of the Ohio River, which is backing up the water in the Mississippi.
The Rev. W.L. Halberstadt has gone to St. Louis to procure a moving picture machine, which he will have installed in Centenary Methodist Church; he hopes to be able to show "pictures that are clean and some with a distinct moral lesson" by the first of February.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
