Out of the past: Jan. 12

1999

A 2,000-foot section of Old Cape Road East that swerves back toward Interstate 55 south of Highway 61 will be detached from Cape Girardeau and annexed by Jackson; the land swap, arranged at the second annual joint meeting of the two cities' governing bodies last night, is a relatively minor consequence but symbolizes how a new spirit of cooperation between the two cities can work.

Southeast Missouri State University's plans to build a polytechnic building are back on track; Gov. Mel Carnahan has released $129.3 million in capital improvements funds for Missouri's colleges; the money is earmarked for 28 projects on 19 college campuses; included is $5.6 million for construction of the industrial technology building at Southeast.

1974

Fire breaks out about 3:30 a.m. in the one-room frame house at 601 rear Boundary St., and by the time firemen arrive, the structure had burned to the ground; its occupant, Troy Hunt, 46, dies of smoke inhalation; the glaze of ice covering the short, dead-end street hampers vehicles trying to get to the scene.

Bitter cold engulfs Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, but it does bring some relief from the freezing rain that had battered the region earlier in the week; although temperatures hovered near the zero mark last night and early today, the chill is much worse elsewhere in Missouri; a record low of 25 degrees below zero was recorded at St. Joseph, while at Maryville the thermometer skidded to 32 below; Cape Girardeau's overnight low was 9 degrees above zero.