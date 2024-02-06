Out of the past: Jan. 12

A 2,000-foot section of Old Cape Road East that swerves back toward Interstate 55 south of Highway 61 will be detached from Cape Girardeau and annexed by Jackson; the land swap, arranged at the second annual joint meeting of the two cities' governing bodies last night, is a relatively minor consequence but symbolizes how a new spirit of cooperation between the two cities can work.
Southeast Missouri State University's plans to build a polytechnic building are back on track; Gov. Mel Carnahan has released $129.3 million in capital improvements funds for Missouri's colleges; the money is earmarked for 28 projects on 19 college campuses; included is $5.6 million for construction of the industrial technology building at Southeast.
Fire breaks out about 3:30 a.m. in the one-room frame house at 601 rear Boundary St., and by the time firemen arrive, the structure had burned to the ground; its occupant, Troy Hunt, 46, dies of smoke inhalation; the glaze of ice covering the short, dead-end street hampers vehicles trying to get to the scene.
Bitter cold engulfs Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, but it does bring some relief from the freezing rain that had battered the region earlier in the week; although temperatures hovered near the zero mark last night and early today, the chill is much worse elsewhere in Missouri; a record low of 25 degrees below zero was recorded at St. Joseph, while at Maryville the thermometer skidded to 32 below; Cape Girardeau's overnight low was 9 degrees above zero.
Incorporation of the Poplar Bluff recruiting district into that supervised by the Cape Girardeau Army and Air Force Recruiting Station is announced by the local office; the move increases the Cape Girardeau territory from nine counties to 19; under the changeover eliminating Poplar Bluff as a main Army and Air Force recruiting station, the local office will add these counties to its territory: Ste. Genevieve, Washington, St. Francois, Iron, Reynolds, Madison, Carter, Ripley, Wayne and Butler.
First in Missouri to complete the task, the Cape Girardeau County Board of Education formally approves and orders forwarded to the state Board of Education at Jefferson City a voluminous 132-page report -- complete with statistics, graphs and maps -- outlining its plans for reorganization of all 71 school districts in the county; the plan calls for three enlarged districts; if approved by the state board, these districts would be District R-1 -- Cape Girardeau and nine surrounding rural districts, District R-2 -- Delta and 14 surrounding districts and District R-3 -- Jackson and 48 districts.
A blanket of snow covers Cape Girardeau and the adjoining territory, the first of the winter season here and the only snow of any proportions in Cape Girardeau in two years; snow covers the ground here to a depth of nearly 2 inches, and indications are that the snowfall will continue.
Members of the County Board of Visitors, whose duty it is to investigate conditions at the county almshouse, report, "The inmates are very happy. Everything is clean and in a sanitary condition. The inmates are getting good, wholesome food and are apparently very well treated..."; the County Court recently purchased four purebred Jersey cows and 150 chickens for the farm.
