Out of the past: Jan. 12

1998

Cape Girardeau County prosecutors set a new record in 1997 for the number of cases filed; figures released by Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle show 2,056 felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges filed last year, up slightly from the 1996 figures; prosecutors also filed 3,699 traffic violation charges, not included with criminal filings, in Cape Girardeau County in 1997.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- A runaway barge struck the patron boarding ramp of Casino Aztar riverboat Sunday night; no one was on the ramp, and there were no injuries, but the loading ramp was damaged; patrons aboard the "City of Caruthersville" riverboat, which houses the gambling casino, had to exit by an employee boarding ramp.

1973

Petitions bearing the signatures of approximately 1,400 Illmo and Scott City residents requesting the State Highway Commission to go ahead with plans for a proposed overpass above railroad tracks in Illmo will be presented to the commission at a public hearing Tuesday at the Community Building of the Illmo Housing Authority; the hearing follows the commission's decision to give tentative approval for the relocation of approximately a quarter-mile of Route K in Illmo; the plan would provide a new two-lane pavement from Route N on the north southward to near Hickory Street.

An Army Corps of Engineers patrol boat is stationed at Cape Girardeau to watch for danger signs in the continuing heavy ice floe on the Mississippi River; the boat, "Pathfinder," is in constant communication with commercial towboats battling the ice as they make their way upstream; the Corps is also keeping a wary eye on a small ice buildup reported in the morning at Greenfield Bend, four miles north of Cairo, Illinois.