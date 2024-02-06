Out of the past: Jan. 12

1997

John Seabaugh of Millersville has been recognized for outstanding service to the Royal Rangers scouting ministry by the Southern Missouri District Assemblies of God.

A service of dedication is held in the morning at Maple United Methodist Church, the third anniversary of the congregation's move to the current location at Cape Rock Drive and Jean Ann; the service is in celebration that the sanctuary, parsonage and land are debt-free.

1972

The coming April 4 elections in Cape Girardeau should draw much interest since there are two seats open on the City Council and two on the Board of Education; Councilman Kenneth H. Lipps' term is expiring, and he won't be a candidate for reelection; a one-year unexpired term results from the resignation of Councilman John J. Kollker; members of the school board vacating seats are Thomas Meyer and Charles E. Weber; while Meyer will be a candidate for reelection, Weber will not.

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Superman, that fearless crusader for truth, justice and the American way, is being adopted by the residents of Metropolis; Bob Westerfield, a Metropolis resident who first thought of using the Man of Steel to put Metropolis on the map, and the town's Chamber of Commerce have the backing of National Periodicals, Inc., which publishes Superman comic books.