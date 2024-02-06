Out of the past: Jan. 12

John Seabaugh of Millersville has been recognized for outstanding service to the Royal Rangers scouting ministry by the Southern Missouri District Assemblies of God.
A service of dedication is held in the morning at Maple United Methodist Church, the third anniversary of the congregation's move to the current location at Cape Rock Drive and Jean Ann; the service is in celebration that the sanctuary, parsonage and land are debt-free.
The coming April 4 elections in Cape Girardeau should draw much interest since there are two seats open on the City Council and two on the Board of Education; Councilman Kenneth H. Lipps' term is expiring, and he won't be a candidate for reelection; a one-year unexpired term results from the resignation of Councilman John J. Kollker; members of the school board vacating seats are Thomas Meyer and Charles E. Weber; while Meyer will be a candidate for reelection, Weber will not.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Superman, that fearless crusader for truth, justice and the American way, is being adopted by the residents of Metropolis; Bob Westerfield, a Metropolis resident who first thought of using the Man of Steel to put Metropolis on the map, and the town's Chamber of Commerce have the backing of National Periodicals, Inc., which publishes Superman comic books.
The midyear Cape Girardeau Central High School baccalaureate service, for a senior class of 75 members, is conducted in the high school auditorium in the afternoon; the speaker is the Rev. John L. Taylor, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church; commencement exercises will be Thursday evening, also in the Central High auditorium.
A 48-foot motor yacht belonging to the A.C. Cross family of Chicago tied up at the dock here last evening and, after refueling, heads downstream today; A.L. Meckling of Chicago passes downstream with a 50-foot yacht en route to Florida for the winter.
Kenrick Burrough of the law firm of Spradling and Burrough of Cape Girardeau is elected lieutenant colonel of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, at an election by the officers of the regiment held in Jefferson City; Burrough was commissioned a lieutenant during the war, receiving his military instruction then.
A National Guard company, to be known as Headquarters Company, and which will be affiliated with the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, is being organized at Teachers College here; Professor J.C. Logan of the agriculture department will head the new company.
