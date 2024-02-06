Out of the past: Jan. 12

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Public school officials here canceled classes yesterday after acting superintendent Tom Hoover was told during a phone call that a school building would be targeted by an arsonist; classes resume today.
Iowa City, Iowa, consultants Lee Noel and Randi Levitz, partners in a firm that helps colleges and universities do a better job of recruiting and retaining students, told officials with Southeast Missouri State University the school must do a better job of selling itself; they made their recommendations at the conclusion of a three-day visit to the campus late last semester; the university has 7,396 students enrolled this spring semester, down 44 from this time a year ago.
The Rev. Dumitri Turk of Rehrersburg, Pennsylvania, who is superintendent of the Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center to be established on a 250-acre tract of land about five miles north of Cape Girardeau on Oriole Road, has arrived here with his family; plans for the first unit consisting of a dormitory for 30 young men, kitchen and dining facilities, resident staff quarters and other facilities are being developed; construction will begin in the near future.
Cape Bible Chapel, 1200 W. Cape Rock Dr., is dedicated in the afternoon; speaker at the 3 p.m. service is George L. Nelson, a St. Louis businessman.
A plan for the purchase of war bonds, using such as security for the future, has been submitted to members of St. Mary's Catholic Church; letters have been sent out to members by the pastor, Monsignor H.F. Schuermann, suggesting to them that each family of the parish during the Fourth War Loan Drive purchase a $100 bond, assigning the bonds over to the church; the plan would be carried out in each succeeding war loan drive.
Today's shipment of livestock, forwarded by the Co-operative Shipping Association in Jackson, filled six cars; in the lot were 250 hogs, 40 cattle and 20 each of calves and sheep; manager A.E. Kies says there are more small shippers in today's shipment than there are generally represented.
Centenary Methodist Church has introduced some new, interesting features; the Sunday School is enjoying music from an orchestra that is said to be very good; a nursery has been established, allowing mothers to leave their infants during services, and automobiles are now sent to collect all aged people who notify the pastor on Saturday night that they would like to have a conveyance to church.
Lts. Frank Weed and James Kirkham, two aviators from Payne Field, West Point, Mississippi, arrived here yesterday, bringing with them parts for the flying machine of Lt. Elmer Tapley, who smashed the propeller on his plane while lighting on the Lefarth farm near here last week; both Weed and Kirkham wrecked their planes as they landed; Kirkham's propeller broke and one of the wings of Weed's flyer was torn off.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
