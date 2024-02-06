Out of the past: Jan. 12

1994

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Public school officials here canceled classes yesterday after acting superintendent Tom Hoover was told during a phone call that a school building would be targeted by an arsonist; classes resume today.

Iowa City, Iowa, consultants Lee Noel and Randi Levitz, partners in a firm that helps colleges and universities do a better job of recruiting and retaining students, told officials with Southeast Missouri State University the school must do a better job of selling itself; they made their recommendations at the conclusion of a three-day visit to the campus late last semester; the university has 7,396 students enrolled this spring semester, down 44 from this time a year ago.

1969

The Rev. Dumitri Turk of Rehrersburg, Pennsylvania, who is superintendent of the Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center to be established on a 250-acre tract of land about five miles north of Cape Girardeau on Oriole Road, has arrived here with his family; plans for the first unit consisting of a dormitory for 30 young men, kitchen and dining facilities, resident staff quarters and other facilities are being developed; construction will begin in the near future.

Cape Bible Chapel, 1200 W. Cape Rock Dr., is dedicated in the afternoon; speaker at the 3 p.m. service is George L. Nelson, a St. Louis businessman.