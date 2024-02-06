Out of the past: Jan. 12

Freezing drizzle early yesterday left an icy glaze on highways and sidewalks that made going rough for both motorists and pedestrians; the ice nearly paralyzed rush-hour traffic; most schools called off classes.
Cargo moved through the Southeast Missouri Regional Port on the Mississippi River near Scott City increases substantially in 1992; Mysie Keene, new president of the port authority's board of directors, says total tonnage moved in and out of the port in 1992 increased more than 50 percent over 1991.
Another wave of freezing drizzle in the Southeast Missouri area causes hazardous driving conditions for the fifth time this season as roads are slick in many places in the morning; bridges on Interstate 55 are icy, causing a six-car accident on the Diversion Channel bridge.
Twenty-eight men and 10 trucks from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. leave Southeast Missouri in the morning for northeast Arkansas to help clean up after a severe ice storm; the crew includes 24 linemen and four supervisors from Cape Girardeau, Hayti and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Salaries of firemen, police and city street workers will be increased to help them bear a portion of the increasing cost of living, the City Council decided yesterday; so as not to throw the city budget out of line, it was decided not to replace all those workers who have been called into war work, thus using the money saved to increase the pay of those still working for the city.
Professor A.C. Magill, head of the science department of Teachers College and long a community leader, was chosen by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education as a member of that body; he will serve until April, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. I.W. Upshaw, who is a captain in the Army.
It's a busy day for evangelist Lincoln McConnell; he preaches in the morning and in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church; in the afternoon he gives his famous lecture on "The Devil and the Kaiser" at the Orpheum Theater; no admission is charged and, as the capacity of the Orpheum is limited, only men and boys are admitted.
The body of Bird Walker, who died at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in a training camp, arrived in Jackson last night and is kept at an undertaker's establishment today, as the roads are nearly impossible; as soon as possible the body will be taken to the house of his mother, Mrs. Rose Riehn, near Millersville, where the funeral will be held.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
