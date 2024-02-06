Out of the past: Jan. 12

1993

Freezing drizzle early yesterday left an icy glaze on highways and sidewalks that made going rough for both motorists and pedestrians; the ice nearly paralyzed rush-hour traffic; most schools called off classes.

Cargo moved through the Southeast Missouri Regional Port on the Mississippi River near Scott City increases substantially in 1992; Mysie Keene, new president of the port authority's board of directors, says total tonnage moved in and out of the port in 1992 increased more than 50 percent over 1991.

1968

Another wave of freezing drizzle in the Southeast Missouri area causes hazardous driving conditions for the fifth time this season as roads are slick in many places in the morning; bridges on Interstate 55 are icy, causing a six-car accident on the Diversion Channel bridge.

Twenty-eight men and 10 trucks from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. leave Southeast Missouri in the morning for northeast Arkansas to help clean up after a severe ice storm; the crew includes 24 linemen and four supervisors from Cape Girardeau, Hayti and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.