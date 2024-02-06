Out of the past: Jan. 11

With eight days left before the filing deadline, only three persons have announced their candidacies for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education: the Rev. William Bird, Gary L. McIntyre and Andrew Ostrowski; voters will select candidates to serve three, three-year terms on the school board during the election April 6.
Wieser Honda Motor Co. has moved into its new full-service facility at 385 Siemers Drive in the Cape West Business Park, west of Interstate 55; in other local automobile news, Jerry Wieser, who previously owned Wieser Honda-Mazda, sold Jack McDonough the Mazda dealership; and Cape Toyota-Suzuki will become Soskin Cape Toyota-Suzuki and will observe its grand opening in early March.
The winter ice storms moved out of Southeast Missouri overnight, but utilities companies continue to be plagued by falling power lines; little relief is expected until the ice begins to melt off the lines; crews for the Missouri Utilities Co. in Cape Girardeau worked through the night to repair downed service lines; power to more than 300 homes affected by the downed lines yesterday morning has been restored.
A Jackson plumbing and heating firm installed a new steam boiler in the county jail at Jackson last weekend without the consent of any official, and the County Court is contemplating what to do about it; Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says he went to work Monday morning "to discover a new furnace was put in" and "no one authorized it"; the boiler was installed by Skinner Plumbing and Heating Inc.
The Main Street Levee Improvement District, authorized by decree in Common Pleas Court last month, is formally organized at a meeting at which a board of five supervisors, to serve terms of from one to five years each, is elected; elected to the board and terms of office are: C.A. Juden, five years; Floyd Statler, four years; R.E.L. Lamkin, three years; R.R. Deal, two years, and E.J. Bauerle, one year.
Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri thus far have escaped the ravages of the severe ice storm which grips the central and southwestern sections of Missouri; while there was a light mist last night and today, the temperature in Cape Girardeau is well above the freezing point.
Operation begins at the Miles Packing Co., a new Cape Girardeau industry in the old brewery plant of the Cape Brewery and Ice Co. at Morgan Oak and Middle streets; the packing company was organized by A.E. Miles, August Vogelsang, M.J. Koeck, the Nenninger Bros., and a number of other Cape Girardeau business men; it is preparing and packing meats, selling dressed meats and preparing cured meats, in addition to marketing sausage and other products; Louis Steinhoff, formerly connected with a local retail meat market, is in charge of the sausage department of the plant, while two butchers have been engaged to do the dressing.
Mrs. S.B. Hunter, 1621 Bloomfield Road, entertained the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy yesterday afternoon in honor of her mother, Amanda Medley of Piedmont; Medley, who is a member of the local U.D.C. chapter, received her membership upon her own record of service which she rendered during the Civil War, instead of being admitted upon the record of some Confederate relative, as is customary; she gave an interesting account of her recollections of the war.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
