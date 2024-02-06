Out of the past: Jan. 11

1999

With eight days left before the filing deadline, only three persons have announced their candidacies for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education: the Rev. William Bird, Gary L. McIntyre and Andrew Ostrowski; voters will select candidates to serve three, three-year terms on the school board during the election April 6.

Wieser Honda Motor Co. has moved into its new full-service facility at 385 Siemers Drive in the Cape West Business Park, west of Interstate 55; in other local automobile news, Jerry Wieser, who previously owned Wieser Honda-Mazda, sold Jack McDonough the Mazda dealership; and Cape Toyota-Suzuki will become Soskin Cape Toyota-Suzuki and will observe its grand opening in early March.

1974

The winter ice storms moved out of Southeast Missouri overnight, but utilities companies continue to be plagued by falling power lines; little relief is expected until the ice begins to melt off the lines; crews for the Missouri Utilities Co. in Cape Girardeau worked through the night to repair downed service lines; power to more than 300 homes affected by the downed lines yesterday morning has been restored.

A Jackson plumbing and heating firm installed a new steam boiler in the county jail at Jackson last weekend without the consent of any official, and the County Court is contemplating what to do about it; Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says he went to work Monday morning "to discover a new furnace was put in" and "no one authorized it"; the boiler was installed by Skinner Plumbing and Heating Inc.