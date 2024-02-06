Out of the past: Jan. 11

The Rev. David W. Hintz, a former vicar at Trinity Lutheran Church, is installed as associate pastor at an afternoon service; Hintz most recently served as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, Illinois; he is a graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Southeast Missouri State University may raise an estimated $25 million in a new capital campaign, including $7.5 million for construction of a performing arts center; the campaign is still in the planning stages and nothing has been finalized; the campaign could begin later this year with a private phase in which the university would seek to secure major contributions.
A heavy ice floe on the Mississippi River is already hampering upstream tows; with continued cold weather in the forecast, the threat exists for a major ice gorge to form north of Cairo, Illinois; the amount of flowing ice in the river at Cairo is 100%, while at Cape Girardeau it is 90%.
Beginning Feb. 6, the city will provide an armed guard at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport while planes of Ozark Air Lines Inc. on scheduled flights are on the ground; the Federal Aviation Agency is requiring the armed guard as another step in providing greater protection for passengers and flights in its attempt to halt airplane hijackings.
The Rev. Evelyn Taylor, who founded and first pastored Foursquare Church in Cape Girardeau, is preacher the first week of a three-week series of an evangelistic campaign at Foursquare Church at Jackson; the series starts in the evening; Taylor is now pastor of a church in St. Louis.
Canon George H. Easter, assistant rector of Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis, is guest speaker in the morning at Christ Episcopal Church; born in Niagara Falls, New York, Easter graduated from Oberlin (Ohio) College and then attended the divinity school at Yale University and Episcopal Theological Seminary at Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The influenza "epidemic" has struck the Cape Girardeau Post Office a hard blow; three regular mail carriers are on the sick list, with their places being filled with inexperienced men; Joseph Garin, a city carrier, has been off for more than a month and is in St. Louis receiving treatment; Arthur Schrader is confined to his home with the flu, while Mason Thomas is ill with a touch of the same malady.
L.L. VanDervoort of Paragould, Arkansas, spent yesterday in Cape Girardeau in conference with several local men who are interested in procuring a hotel building for Cape Girardeau in keeping with the importance and development of the city; it will take $300,000 to provide the kind of hotel needed here; VanDervoort will make a substantial investment in the stock and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce will sell sufficient stock to locals to put the project through.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
