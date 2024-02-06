Out of the past: Jan. 11

1998

The Rev. David W. Hintz, a former vicar at Trinity Lutheran Church, is installed as associate pastor at an afternoon service; Hintz most recently served as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, Illinois; he is a graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Southeast Missouri State University may raise an estimated $25 million in a new capital campaign, including $7.5 million for construction of a performing arts center; the campaign is still in the planning stages and nothing has been finalized; the campaign could begin later this year with a private phase in which the university would seek to secure major contributions.

1973

A heavy ice floe on the Mississippi River is already hampering upstream tows; with continued cold weather in the forecast, the threat exists for a major ice gorge to form north of Cairo, Illinois; the amount of flowing ice in the river at Cairo is 100%, while at Cape Girardeau it is 90%.

Beginning Feb. 6, the city will provide an armed guard at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport while planes of Ozark Air Lines Inc. on scheduled flights are on the ground; the Federal Aviation Agency is requiring the armed guard as another step in providing greater protection for passengers and flights in its attempt to halt airplane hijackings.