Out of the past: Jan. 11

Strong northerly winds coupled with bitterly cold air turned the snow-covered Missouri into a big deep freeze yesterday, and little letup is expected; the National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory Friday, cautioning people against temperatures of zero or below Friday night; with gusty winds, the wind chill in the Cape Girardeau area made it feel like minus 15 to minus 30 degrees.
JEFFERSON CITY -- A frigid weather forecast has prompted the cancellation of Monday's inaugural parade and will move Missouri's swearing-in ceremonies inside for the first time in 36 years; Gov. Mel Carnahan made the decision to move ceremonies indoors after consulting with inaugural organizers; forecasters are predicting temperatures around 10 degrees Monday at the noon inauguration time, with wind chills below zero.
Notre Dame High School pupils are a step nearer to attending the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School on a shared time basis next fall through action taken last night by the Board of Education; five members of the board voted unanimously to accept the parochial pupils 16 years old and older in vocational classes in prorated numbers providing the administration can work out details as to quotas and tuition; a sixth board member, Charles E. Weber, was absent.
Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City has denied the City of Cape Girardeau's motion for a rehearing on the commission's order granting Missouri Utilities Co. here a $1,258,190 increase in annual gross electric revenues; the order allowing the 10.66% increase was handed down by the commission Dec. 20 and became effective Dec. 29.
R.F. "Peg" Meyer and William Shivelbine have announced the purchase of the St. Louis Band Instrument Co., store at 630 Broadway, of which Meyer has been manager 12 years; the name of the concern will be changed to M. & S. Music Co., and it will continue to handle Conn musical instruments and accessories of all types.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Bisplinghoff of Chaffee, who operate funeral homes at Chaffee and Illmo, have announced that Mrs. Bisplinghoff's nephew, Oliver Amick, formerly of Shellrock, Iowa, will be in charge of the office at Illmo; Amick spent the past year at St. Louis, where he attended the College of Mortuary Science; he was with the Army four years, with 21 months overseas duty, and held the rank of captain at the time of his discharge in 1945.
Declaring now is the time to start propaganda for a new Masonic temple in Cape Girardeau -- a building that will be commensurate with the strides made by the various Masonic organizations here -- Waldo W. Watkins, newly elected Worshipful Master of St. Mark's Lodge, said in a speech last night he intends to call a meeting of all the Masonic bodies in the near future to take up this important matter.
Yeggs last night broke into the Standard Oil Co. office on Maple Street in South Cape Girardeau and escaped with $76.95 in cash; this is the third time in four years the safe in the Standard office has been blown; the burglary is discovered this morning, as employees arrive for work.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
