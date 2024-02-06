Out of the past: Jan. 11

1997

Strong northerly winds coupled with bitterly cold air turned the snow-covered Missouri into a big deep freeze yesterday, and little letup is expected; the National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory Friday, cautioning people against temperatures of zero or below Friday night; with gusty winds, the wind chill in the Cape Girardeau area made it feel like minus 15 to minus 30 degrees.

JEFFERSON CITY -- A frigid weather forecast has prompted the cancellation of Monday's inaugural parade and will move Missouri's swearing-in ceremonies inside for the first time in 36 years; Gov. Mel Carnahan made the decision to move ceremonies indoors after consulting with inaugural organizers; forecasters are predicting temperatures around 10 degrees Monday at the noon inauguration time, with wind chills below zero.

1972

Notre Dame High School pupils are a step nearer to attending the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School on a shared time basis next fall through action taken last night by the Board of Education; five members of the board voted unanimously to accept the parochial pupils 16 years old and older in vocational classes in prorated numbers providing the administration can work out details as to quotas and tuition; a sixth board member, Charles E. Weber, was absent.

Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City has denied the City of Cape Girardeau's motion for a rehearing on the commission's order granting Missouri Utilities Co. here a $1,258,190 increase in annual gross electric revenues; the order allowing the 10.66% increase was handed down by the commission Dec. 20 and became effective Dec. 29.