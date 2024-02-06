Out of the past: Jan. 11

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Gov. Mel Carnahan has appointed Herbert E. Miller to fill a vacancy in the Perry County coroner's office; the coroner's office became vacant when Patrick Naeger began his duties in the Missouri House of Representatives; Miller and his wife, Kathleen, have owned the Miller Family Funeral Home in Perryville the past five years.
After 14 years of service, Mysie Keene is no longer a commissioner of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority; she didn't seek reappointment to the board from the Cape Girardeau County Commission; her 14 years of service are longer than anyone else who ever served on the port board; she is also the only woman to ever serve on the board.
The interim sanctuary and education building of Lynwood Baptist Church at Lynwood and Randol streets is dedicated in the evening in a joint service by the chapel and its sponsoring church, First Baptist Church; the $135,000 building was completed about a year ago; it was erected adjacent to the smaller sanctuary used previously; long-range plans call for construction of a larger sanctuary at the location and converting the present building into educational spaces.
William Leonard IV of St. Louis, a 1966 graduate of State College and member of the First Christian Church here, is ordained into the Christian ministry in an afternoon ceremony at the church.
A call for 108 men from Cape Girardeau County to report for pre-induction physical examinations at Jefferson Barracks tonight is announced by the draft board; it is one of the largest calls in six months.
Orville Eakers and Bob Marsh have purchased a restaurant at 110 N. Main St., in Cape Girardeau from Mr. and Mrs. Will Searcy; the place will be known as the Mar-Ker Cafe; Eakers has resigned as a patrolman after serving on the Cape Girardeau police force since April 10, 1943; Marsh for a number of years was employed by the U.S. Engineers.
Mothers, wives and sisters of ex-service men in Cape Girardeau will be invited to form an auxiliary to the American Legion on Jan. 23; at the meeting of the Legion Friday night, it was decided that as women's auxiliaries are being formed in other places, Cape Girardeau shouldn't be left behind.
Walter D. Black returned home overnight by automobile from St. Louis; he reports the trip a very difficult one; he was stuck in a snow drift on the way for three hours; 17 gallons of gasoline were used on the trip, enough to make two runs between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.