Out of the past: Jan. 11

1995

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Gov. Mel Carnahan has appointed Herbert E. Miller to fill a vacancy in the Perry County coroner's office; the coroner's office became vacant when Patrick Naeger began his duties in the Missouri House of Representatives; Miller and his wife, Kathleen, have owned the Miller Family Funeral Home in Perryville the past five years.

After 14 years of service, Mysie Keene is no longer a commissioner of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority; she didn't seek reappointment to the board from the Cape Girardeau County Commission; her 14 years of service are longer than anyone else who ever served on the port board; she is also the only woman to ever serve on the board.

1970

The interim sanctuary and education building of Lynwood Baptist Church at Lynwood and Randol streets is dedicated in the evening in a joint service by the chapel and its sponsoring church, First Baptist Church; the $135,000 building was completed about a year ago; it was erected adjacent to the smaller sanctuary used previously; long-range plans call for construction of a larger sanctuary at the location and converting the present building into educational spaces.

William Leonard IV of St. Louis, a 1966 graduate of State College and member of the First Christian Church here, is ordained into the Christian ministry in an afternoon ceremony at the church.