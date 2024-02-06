Out of the past: Jan. 11

1994

Airport Manager Randy Holdman hopes that increased boardings will bolster efforts to secure a second airline connection at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; although overall boardings at the port continue to plunge, enplanements for Trans World Express were at a 2 1/2-year high in October.

The 1994 recipient of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees Distinguished Service award was Narvol A. Randol Jr., the vice-president of commercial lending at Capital Bank of Cape Girardeau; guest speaker for last night's award banquet was Missouri Supreme Court Judge Duane Benton.

1969

The State College Golden Eagles, who saluted Irving Berlin last Sunday in Miami, Florida, have received words of gratitude from the famous composer; the marching band performed at halftime of the National Football League Play-Off Bowl; in a letter to band director LeRoy Mason, Berlin wrote he regretted missing the salute and asked for a tape of the broadcast.

James A. Finch Jr., judge of the Missouri Supreme Court from Cape Girardeau, will be the sponsor for the ninth annual class of Eagle Scout who will receive scouting's highest rank in ceremonies on Feb. 16, in Academic Auditorium at State College.