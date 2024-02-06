Out of the past: Jan. 11

Airport Manager Randy Holdman hopes that increased boardings will bolster efforts to secure a second airline connection at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; although overall boardings at the port continue to plunge, enplanements for Trans World Express were at a 2 1/2-year high in October.
The 1994 recipient of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees Distinguished Service award was Narvol A. Randol Jr., the vice-president of commercial lending at Capital Bank of Cape Girardeau; guest speaker for last night's award banquet was Missouri Supreme Court Judge Duane Benton.
The State College Golden Eagles, who saluted Irving Berlin last Sunday in Miami, Florida, have received words of gratitude from the famous composer; the marching band performed at halftime of the National Football League Play-Off Bowl; in a letter to band director LeRoy Mason, Berlin wrote he regretted missing the salute and asked for a tape of the broadcast.
James A. Finch Jr., judge of the Missouri Supreme Court from Cape Girardeau, will be the sponsor for the ninth annual class of Eagle Scout who will receive scouting's highest rank in ceremonies on Feb. 16, in Academic Auditorium at State College.
Legal whiskey with a value of approximately $30,000 is impounded as federal and state officers launch an investigation into liquor handling in the seven counties in Southeast Missouri; officers are checking reports of illegal sales and black market operations; some of the whiskey, seized at Charleston, Missouri, is being moved to Cape Girardeau and impounded here.
Because a week of classes was lost due to a mild influenza outbreak prior to the Christmas holidays, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education has extended the present public school semester a week, with the term to end Jan. 21; the semester ending in May also was extended and will close May 26.
Eight men have been appointed by the County Court to attend Farmer's Week, to be held Jan. 20-24 at Columbia, Missouri; S.W. Rasche, E.H. Vogel and Charles Schweer of Gordonville, S.D. Hensley of Jackson, August Kemp of Burfordville, the Rev. A.M. Lohman of Egypt Mills, and D'Nean Stafford and Seth Babcock of Cape Girardeau are the men chosen to go.
L.D. Marlow arrives here in the afternoon from Lilbourn, Missouri, to get things ready for moving his family here; Marlowe recently purchased the George S. Summers property on North Ellis Street and will move there as soon as a painting contractor finishes decorating the interior of the house.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
