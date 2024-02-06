Out of the past: Jan. 10

1998

When Cape Girardeau County made the switch to a first-class county a year ago, county commissioners pledged not to overwhelm citizens with a lot of new ordinances; true to their word, commissioners approved a grand total of one law during 1997, the first year the commission had the power to enact county ordinances.

Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield's chairman and chief executive officer says MedAmerica HealthNet Inc. filed bankruptcy to avoid its share of the losses from a state insurance contract; in a letter to the editor, John A. O'Rourke said MedAmerica HealthNet "agreed to share 50-50 in any gains or losses" through Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield's contract with Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan; O'Rourke wrote, "We view the bankruptcy filing as an attempt by MedAmerica and certain of its providers to avoid their share of the losses"; Wade C. Adams, executive director of MedAmerica HealthNet, denied O'Rourke's claim.

1973

Fire that starts in an upstairs apartment at 631 Broadway claims the life of a Cape Girardeau man; Floyd L. Hefner, 60, is found dead inside a back doorway of the apartment when firefighters arrive at about 4:40 a.m.; he was apparently trying to escape; the building housed the Missouri Division of Veterans Affairs office and Ed's Barber Shop, a one-chair operation by Edgar H. Seabaugh.

Cape Girardeau is in line to become a central office for at least three area county draft boards in a Selective Service reorganization plan that will reduce the number of draft board officers in Missouri and the rest of the country.