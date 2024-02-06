Out of the past: Jan. 10

1997

Some see the 6 inches of snow blanketing Cape Girardeau as an opportunity to earn some green; the heavy accumulation means there are people willing to pay to have their sidewalks and driveways shoveled; the rate one young entrepreneur charges is $10 to $15 per home, depending upon the size of the driveway.

Fox Sports Midwest cancels plans to blackout St. Louis Blues hockey games on the local cable television system after striking a deal with Tele-Communications Inc.; Blues fans watching last night's game against the San Jose Sharks were surprised to see a crawling message on the screen informing viewers that after Jan. 15, Blues games on Fox Sports Midwest would be blacked out on TCI Cable systems; although the network placed the message, TCI mistakenly took much of the blame, with some local fans reacting negatively to the news.

1972

A 5-foot, 5-inch barefoot bandit made a getaway after robbing a feed store owner of $30 and threatening his life with a small, blue steel, snub-nose revolver; the robbery occurred shortly before 3 p.m. yesterday at Bud Ruesler Feed Store at Old Appleton; Ruesler was in the store doing bookwork when the unshod robber came in and demanded money; he threatened to shoot Ruesler if he didn't hand over the contents of his wallet: $30.

Monroe Glass Co. has purchased a lot at the southwest corner of South Main and Merriwether streets from Alvin Kimmich, a location formerly occupied by the Teichman family; John Monroe, the firm's head, says the two-story brick dwelling there will be razed, and plans are in the making for future expansion of the glass firm onto this property.