Out of the past: Jan. 10

1995

Fire destroys batteries, lacquer thinner and insulation at the Auto Tire and Parts warehouse at Christine and Good Hope streets, but there isn't significant structural damage.

Taking control of the water system from Union Electric some 2 1/2 years ago has enabled the City of Cape Girardeau to embark on a growth pattern that has yet to slow; the growth in the last few years has prompted the planning and zoning commission to designate eight areas for possible annexation in the next five years.

1970

The Mississippi River rose three feet in Cape Girardeau within a 24-hour period, apparently because of ice gorges downstream; river traffic remains at a standstill up and down the river because of the ice; a four-mile ice gorge has developed about four miles north of Cairo, Illinois.

Sub-zero temperatures and bone-chilling wind haven't stopped hardy ice skaters from using the lagoon in Capaha Park; they've been helped by the Cape Girardeau Park Department, which has hauled in wood and built fires at the frozen pond, around which skaters huddle when they get chilled.