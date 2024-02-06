Out of the past: Jan. 10

1992

A crew from Nebraska Testing Corporation of Omaha, Nebraska, is taking core samplings along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; the results from the samplings will be used to complete plans for the new river bridge.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee will have a new police chief beginning later this month. The new chief is Jerry Bledsoe, former Scott County Sheriff's deputy. Bledsoe will replace chief Ivan McLain, who resigned last month.

1967

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has set Jan. 25 as the date for the opening of sealed proposals on the sale of $775,000 in school bonds. Voters approved the bond issue Nov. 29 to support a capital-improvements program.

Gerhardt Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau submits the low base bid for the construction of a federal office building and courthouse at Broadway and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau. The $1,324,572 base price is one of nine bids opened and read by the General Services Administration at Kansas City. The contract would include demolition of the existing structure on the site to make room for the new one.