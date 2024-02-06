Out of the past: Jan. 10

A crew from Nebraska Testing Corporation of Omaha, Nebraska, is taking core samplings along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; the results from the samplings will be used to complete plans for the new river bridge.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee will have a new police chief beginning later this month. The new chief is Jerry Bledsoe, former Scott County Sheriff's deputy. Bledsoe will replace chief Ivan McLain, who resigned last month.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has set Jan. 25 as the date for the opening of sealed proposals on the sale of $775,000 in school bonds. Voters approved the bond issue Nov. 29 to support a capital-improvements program.
Gerhardt Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau submits the low base bid for the construction of a federal office building and courthouse at Broadway and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau. The $1,324,572 base price is one of nine bids opened and read by the General Services Administration at Kansas City. The contract would include demolition of the existing structure on the site to make room for the new one.
D.M. Scivally, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Tire Rationing Board, announces the first allotment of tires and tubes to county automobile and truck owners. Eddy McDowell of Fruitland receives two light truck tires; C.N. Mayfield of Cape Girardeau, one tire; Dr. T.E. Ruff of Jackson, three tires and three tubes; and Adam J. Knernschield of near Jackson, two tires and one tube.
Republican County Chairman W.J. Kies receives word from the governor's secretary William T. Ruff of Jackson will be appointed county collector, succeeding the late William F. Bergmann.
Sen. R.B. Oliver returns from Washington, D.C., in the morning, where he had been to present Cape Girardeau's claim to the locating board for the big government armor plant. The commission will release a statement in a week or 10 days enumerating the requirements of the plant; those towns that can meet those requirements will be considered.
The Rev. C. Moenig, the widely known and energetic priest of New Hamburg, Missouri, is in Cape Girardeau on business. He tells The Republican newspaper Scott County will be one of the most important dairying counties in Missouri within the next five years, and grain farming, with the exception of wheat growing, will become a secondary issue instead of the leading agricultural pursuit.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.