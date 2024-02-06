Out of the past: Jan. 1

1999

The new year is ushered in with an icy vengeance in Southeast Missouri and the entire state, with a triple whammy of snow, sleet and windy conditions; Cape Girardeau streets are passable through most of the day as Department of Public Works crews go out at 1 p.m., shortly after snow flurries start, spreading salt with calcium chloride; but many streets, especially secondary ones, glaze over as the sun goes down and a freezing rain continues to fall.

Cole County Circuit Judge Thomas J. Brown III last week upheld the legality of Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon's hiring of outside lawyers to handle the state's tobacco lawsuit; Brown rejected a constitutional challenge from state Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau; Kinder says he will appeal.

1974

While no precipitation falls during the day, gusting winds and arctic air plunge the thermometer to a low of 4 degrees above zero in the morning at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; snow yesterday caused many New Year's Eve revelers to cancel plans for a night of merrymaking at nightclubs and other public places.

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Court, having problems finding a base from which to operate an ambulance service in north Scott County, has reached an agreement with Amick-Burnett Funeral Home for the firm to continue its ambulance service until April 1; Senate Bill 57, which goes into effect today, sets up stricter qualifications and regulations for ambulance services, some of which would be too expensive for funeral homes to meet, thus virtually putting them out of the ambulance service business.