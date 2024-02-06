Out of the past: Jan. 1

1997

Polar-bear conditions don't materialize for the Cape River Riders Jet Ski Club, but it is still cool sailing as members of the club perform on the Mississippi River downtown; the Ski Freeze, which includes trick skiing on jet ski crafts on the river by more than a dozen riders, including two women, is conducted to raise funds for the PTO of the Parkview State School for the Handicapped in Cape Girardeau; between 125 and 150 spectators crowd the riverfront for the more-than-two-hour show.

Callaway Ann Patterson is born at 12:34 a.m. at Southeast Hospital, the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1997; she is the daughter of Charlie and Julie Patterson of Scott City.

1972

Mark Anthony Davis is the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1972; he is born -- two weeks overdue -- at 4:35 a.m. to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Davis of Route 2, tipping the Southeast Hospital scales at 9 pounds, 2 ounces; he is the sixth child for the couple, and their fourth son.

Traffic fatalities seem to ring out the old year and bring in the new one on Southeast Missouri roads; 1971 ended on an ominous note, when a six-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon west of Cape Girardeau claimed the life of a Jackson woman and injured eight others; 1972 comes in on a fatal note as well, as two other accidents shortly after midnight each claim the life of one person.