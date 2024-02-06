Out of the past: Jan. 1

David Dwain Brown, son of Donnie and Sherry Brown of New Madrid, Missouri, is the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1995; he arrives at Southeast Hospital at 2:19 a.m.
Steve Francis is returning to a staff position at Southside Baptist Church; he was previously at Southside, but has been at Calvary Baptist Church at Dexter, Missouri, since February 1992; Francis will be associate pastor/minister of music.
The first baby born in Cape Girardeau in the 1970s is Melanie Ice, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ice of Sikeston, Missouri, who arrives at 6:15 p.m. at Southeast Hospital.
BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Collector Aubrey Michael submitted his resignation as collector yesterday; as a result, the Democratic political wheels in the county are turning in an effort to select his successor.
There was less popping of corks and more restrained joy making, as Girardeans marked the passing of 1944 and the advent of a new year; war's growing casualty lists and the absence of sons, brothers and husbands made certain there was less whoopee when the clock struck midnight.
Lena Foeste of Bend Road learned Saturday of the death of her son, Pfc. Fred O. Foeste, 25, a veteran of nearly three years of Pacific warfare; the War Department said he was killed in action Nov. 22, 1944, at Leyte, the Philippine Islands.
As the clock in the family home at 43 N. Henderson Ave., tolled off the midnight hour and the passing of the old year, death claimed Mary Herbst, 79, a resident of Cape Girardeau for 62 years; she was the widow of Michael Herbst, who passed away 20 years ago; she leaves five sons, all of Cape Girardeau, and a daughter of Cairo, Illinois.
Albert Mason, a fireman at the Frisco shops, is the first Girardean to meet with an accident in 1920, his body being badly burned when a can of oil explodes, setting fire to his clothing; Mason frantically tries to undress, but is unable to do so, and runs for the river about 50 yards away, plunging into the water; he is being treated at the local hospital.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
