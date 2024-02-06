Out of the past: Jan. 1

1995

David Dwain Brown, son of Donnie and Sherry Brown of New Madrid, Missouri, is the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1995; he arrives at Southeast Hospital at 2:19 a.m.

Steve Francis is returning to a staff position at Southside Baptist Church; he was previously at Southside, but has been at Calvary Baptist Church at Dexter, Missouri, since February 1992; Francis will be associate pastor/minister of music.

1970

The first baby born in Cape Girardeau in the 1970s is Melanie Ice, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ice of Sikeston, Missouri, who arrives at 6:15 p.m. at Southeast Hospital.

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Collector Aubrey Michael submitted his resignation as collector yesterday; as a result, the Democratic political wheels in the county are turning in an effort to select his successor.