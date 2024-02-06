Out of the past: Jan. 1

1994

Dr. Fred Rawlins delivered 6-pound, 13-ounce William Wyatt Perry Wednesday, marking the last of about 8,000 babies the Cape Girardeau obstetrician has helped bring into the world; he is giving up the obstetrics portion of his practice but will continue to do surgery and gynecology; Rawlins, 77, delivered his first baby in 1948 while a medical student.

Giving reached an all-time high for the local Salvation Army's Tree of Lights Campaign, which surpassed its 1993 goal, raising $118,000; the goal was $115,000.

1969

The first new arrival born at Southeast Missouri Hospital today is a son to Mr. and Mrs. Denson L. Boner of Sikeston, Missouri, at 3:18 a.m.; named Martin Brian, he weighs 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

H.S. Wright, administrator and business manager of Cape La Croix Manor, advises that visitation policies will be temporarily changed to those similar to hospitals in Cape Girardeau; all persons will be required to wear surgical masks when visiting patients at the extended care facility; visits will be limited to immediate family and, in most cases, no children; the changes are made to defend against the flu epidemic on advice of the facility's medical adviser.