RecordsJanuary 1, 2019

Out of the past: Jan. 1

1994

Dr. Fred Rawlins delivered 6-pound, 13-ounce William Wyatt Perry Wednesday, marking the last of about 8,000 babies the Cape Girardeau obstetrician has helped bring into the world; he is giving up the obstetrics portion of his practice but will continue to do surgery and gynecology; Rawlins, 77, delivered his first baby in 1948 while a medical student...

1994

Giving reached an all-time high for the local Salvation Army's Tree of Lights Campaign, which surpassed its 1993 goal, raising $118,000; the goal was $115,000.

Giving reached an all-time high for the local Salvation Army's Tree of Lights Campaign, which surpassed its 1993 goal, raising $118,000; the goal was $115,000.

1969

The first new arrival born at Southeast Missouri Hospital today is a son to Mr. and Mrs. Denson L. Boner of Sikeston, Missouri, at 3:18 a.m.; named Martin Brian, he weighs 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

H.S. Wright, administrator and business manager of Cape La Croix Manor, advises that visitation policies will be temporarily changed to those similar to hospitals in Cape Girardeau; all persons will be required to wear surgical masks when visiting patients at the extended care facility; visits will be limited to immediate family and, in most cases, no children; the changes are made to defend against the flu epidemic on advice of the facility's medical adviser.

1944

Persons of all faiths join in a community-wide New Year's Day prayer service in the morning at First Baptist Church; under sponsorship of the Kiwanis Club, the service conforms to the proclamation issued by President Roosevelt designating the first day of the new year as a day of prayer throughout the nation; presiding at the service is the Rev. S.D. Aubuchon, dean of the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation and a member of the sponsoring club.

The Rev. F.H. Melzer, dean of Cape Girardeau ministers, is the surprise guest of honor at a special service held in the evening at Trinity Lutheran Church, the occasion being in observance of his 25 years of service as pastor of the church; a reception follows the service at Trinity Lutheran Parochial School Hall.

1919

The Olympia Shoe Shining Parlor is moving to new quarters at 128 Main St., in Cape Girardeau; shoes, regardless of color, will be shined for 10 cents; in addition the parlor will boast six of the finest pool tables in the city; hat cleaning, blocking and dyeing will also be provided.

After much delay caused by the illness of his wife, who is still in a St. Louis hospital, the Rev. F.H. Melzer is installed as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church; the Rev. W.C. Krueger of Gordonville, who has ably served the congregation as supply pastor, preaches at the simple, but impressive, ceremony.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

