Out of the past: Jan. 1

David Franklyn Hupperts quickly changes New Year's Day plans for his new parents, Bryan and Cyndi Hupperts of Cape Girardeau, when he arrives at noon; the baby, the first born in 1993 at Southeast Hospital, comes about three weeks early.
Cape Girardeau city manager J. Ronald Fischer expects 1993 to be a year of marked but orderly growth and development; financially, the city has emerged from last year's recession with a restored growth in sales tax revenue, which had become stagnant in 1991 and early 1992; the strong retail sales base likely will lead to new industrial and residential growth in Cape Girardeau, Fischer says.
Cape Girardeau crews worked much of yesterday in the aftermath of the heavy snow that fell late Saturday; the snow combined with rapidly-falling temperatures Sunday to usher in 1968 in true midwinter fashion; the temperature at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport sags to zero early this morning.
Carl Beckman, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Beckman of Cape Girardeau, crawls and hobbles two blocks after he falls and fractures an ankle while slipping on ice in the creek in Dennis Scivally Park; the youngster takes a half-hour to cover the distance to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Cahill, 2134 Sherwood Drive; he was en route there to visit their son when the accident happened.
The first birth reported in 1943 in Cape Girardeau occurs when the new year is only five minutes old; the child, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Hahs of Friedheim is born at 12:05 a.m. at Southeast Hospital; he is the couple's first child and weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces; Mrs. Hahs is the former Frances Kasten of Old Appleton, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau News, a weekly newspaper that has been published here since Oct. 10, 1929, by James A. Jackson, suspended publication "for the duration" with yesterday's edition; the suspension was because of economic conditions and the scarcity of labor.
The watch night last night at Centenary Methodist Church was well attended, and the program was no doubt the best ever given at such an event in Cape Girardeau; Col. W.D. Vandiver came here from St. Louis and lectured on the war; he has made a special study of the Battle of the Marne, at which the Allies turned the tide of the war.
A close survey of building operations in Cape Girardeau during 1917 shows 61 new residences were completed at a cost of $159,050; 10 residences were remodeled at a cost of $30,600; 12 businesses and public buildings were completed, costing $197,400; and seven business and public houses were remodeled at a cost of $25,750.
