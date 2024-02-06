Out of the past: Jan. 1

1993

David Franklyn Hupperts quickly changes New Year's Day plans for his new parents, Bryan and Cyndi Hupperts of Cape Girardeau, when he arrives at noon; the baby, the first born in 1993 at Southeast Hospital, comes about three weeks early.

Cape Girardeau city manager J. Ronald Fischer expects 1993 to be a year of marked but orderly growth and development; financially, the city has emerged from last year's recession with a restored growth in sales tax revenue, which had become stagnant in 1991 and early 1992; the strong retail sales base likely will lead to new industrial and residential growth in Cape Girardeau, Fischer says.

1968

Cape Girardeau crews worked much of yesterday in the aftermath of the heavy snow that fell late Saturday; the snow combined with rapidly-falling temperatures Sunday to usher in 1968 in true midwinter fashion; the temperature at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport sags to zero early this morning.

Carl Beckman, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Beckman of Cape Girardeau, crawls and hobbles two blocks after he falls and fractures an ankle while slipping on ice in the creek in Dennis Scivally Park; the youngster takes a half-hour to cover the distance to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Cahill, 2134 Sherwood Drive; he was en route there to visit their son when the accident happened.