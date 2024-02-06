Out of the past: Feb. 9

1999

An effort is underway to form a not-for-profit corporation to finance and carry out improvements to the U.S. 61-Interstate 55 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; involved in the movement is James Drury, who plans to develop the commercial area around the interchange, and Cape Girardeau County and city and Jackson governments.

The circa-1842 Steinbeck-Brock House at 9 N. Fountain St. is the 16th site to be named a historic landmark by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission; the house was once owned by Daniel Steinbeck and his wife, a daughter of city founder Louis Lorimier; current owner is Lee Ragland.

1974

As a few more trucks seem to be rolling across highways in the state, two more incidents of violence are reported occurring in Southeast Missouri yesterday, apparently growing out of the strike; the State Highway Patrol at Poplar Bluff says that Diamond Metal Plating Co. of Madison, Illinois, reported one of its trucks was forced off Interstate 55 south of Scott City by two pickup trucks; four men from the pickups then slashed two of the trailer tires, threatened the Diamond driver and made him drive his truck as they followed him to the Arkansas-Missouri line; the other incident occurred in St. Francois County, when the windshield of a truck was cracked by an object dropped from the Route W-Highway 67 overpass.

A witness immunity bill gained first-round approval Thursday in the Missouri House; Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor A.J. Seier labels the bill “a great step forward”; he says the ability to grant immunity to witnesses who testify for the prosecution in major cases will increase opportunities for convictions; he predicts it will become a major tool in criminal investigations, particularly by grand juries.