Out of the past: Feb. 9

1998

Taxis in Cape Girardeau will be a little safer for some young passengers this week, when the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities Program donates 10 child safety seats to a local company; the organization is donating the seats to Kelly Transportation so the company's customers can benefit and its child passengers are protected.

Road extension projects and construction updates relating to the new vocational school are top topics during a joint meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education; members of both are updated on issues first discussed by the two groups last May; the new vo-tech building will be constructed on property west of the intersection of Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.

1973

Teachers in Cape Girardeau's public schools are asking the Board of Education for a $600 across-the-board salary increase and a school calendar with at total of 185 days, both effective for the next school year; teachers, who voted to ask for the increase last night, say no tax increase would be needed to meet the higher salaries.

There's a wild, geometric look about Academic Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus these days; scaffold surrounds the building to support catwalks on which workers walk as they replace guttering; the work is part of $336,971 renovation job on Academic Hall, built in 1904; copper on the dome is being replaced along with replacement of the gutters and addition of new ones to provide better drainage from the dome.