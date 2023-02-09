Out of the past: Feb. 9

Taxis in Cape Girardeau will be a little safer for some young passengers this week, when the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities Program donates 10 child safety seats to a local company; the organization is donating the seats to Kelly Transportation so the company's customers can benefit and its child passengers are protected.
Road extension projects and construction updates relating to the new vocational school are top topics during a joint meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education; members of both are updated on issues first discussed by the two groups last May; the new vo-tech building will be constructed on property west of the intersection of Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.
Teachers in Cape Girardeau's public schools are asking the Board of Education for a $600 across-the-board salary increase and a school calendar with at total of 185 days, both effective for the next school year; teachers, who voted to ask for the increase last night, say no tax increase would be needed to meet the higher salaries.
There's a wild, geometric look about Academic Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus these days; scaffold surrounds the building to support catwalks on which workers walk as they replace guttering; the work is part of $336,971 renovation job on Academic Hall, built in 1904; copper on the dome is being replaced along with replacement of the gutters and addition of new ones to provide better drainage from the dome.
Nu-Enamel Decorating store, which will be managed by Jet Jenkins in conjunction with the Jenkins Electric Co. at 21 N. Sprigg St., is set to open for business Wednesday; a portion of the Nu-Enamel shop will be turned over to Mrs. Jenkins, who will open a gift mart for persons wishing to sell or buy needle work, handicraft, art work and other types of handmade articles; the Hobby House is the name given to this department.
A Republican member of Congress, Rep. Albert L. Reeves Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, delivers the annual Lincoln Day address before Republican party leaders of Cape Girardeau County in the evening at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson; Reeves predicts the GOP-dominated Congress will enact some tax-reducing legislation during the current session, "Veto or no veto."
Charles A. Lee, recently elected state superintendent of schools, who was in Cape Girardeau yesterday attending the regular meeting of the Board of Regents of the State Teachers College, is the youngest man to hold a state office in Missouri, he believes; he is 31 years old, married with two sons, and has been in the teaching profession 11 years, most of which has been spent in the rural schools of the state.
The Cape Girardeau County Court refuses to continue an appropriation to maintain the Cape Girardeau County Health Service; the term of Dr. E.E. Huber as the county health officer terminates automatically with the court's refusal to continue it support.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
