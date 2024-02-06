Out of the past: Feb. 9

1997

An early afternoon fire destroyed one of the Gordonville's old structures yesterday; 20 firemen from Gordonville and Delta battled the blaze which engulfed a two-story, 76-year-old barn alongside Highway 25, on the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Wessel, about two miles south of Gordonville, for more than two hours; "But we lost it," said Gordonville Fire Chief Patrick Jett; "We almost had the fire under control when we ran out of water," said Jett.

The future of the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County lake project could hinge on a bill introduced last week by state Sen. Peter Kinder; the Regional Commerce and Growth Association and other proponents say the bill could help re-float the lake project; the bill would amend a 1990 law that gave the Cape Girardeau and Bollinger county commissions the power to put a 1-cent sales tax issue on the ballot and allowed for creation of a lake authority to oversee the development; it would limit the lake authority's power of eminent domain and prohibit the authority from rezoning the farm land surrounding the lake as long as it stays in the hands of current owners or their heirs.

1972

Secretary of State James C. Kirkpatrick, addressing the Cape Girardeau Lions Club at a noon meeting, declares voter registration should be required in all Missouri counties; it is needed, according to Kirkpatrick, to help curb "voter abuses" and to conduct elections more smoothly.

The previous Cape Girardeau County treasurer, Clinton M. Wunderlich of Cape Girardeau, announces his intentions of again seeking election to that office when he files as a Republican candidate; as of now, he will oppose the incumbent, Ruth Meadows, a Democrat, who was appointed to the office as of Jan. 1, 1971, because of a twist in Missouri law concerning Cape County's change from third- to second-class county.