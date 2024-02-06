Out of the past: Feb. 9

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will decide two sales tax issues for law enforcement funding on the April 4 ballot; the first measure would impose a county-wide quarter-cent sales tax for county law enforcement services; the second would impose the same tax rate to build a county jail.
Fifty-five sex offenders have registered with sheriff's departments of Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties under a new Missouri law that gives authorities an instant suspect list for future crimes; 26 have registered in Cape Girardeau County, 19 in Scott County, seven in Bollinger County and five in Perry County.
School finances and related topics, including the need to set the 1970-71 school tax rate in the near future, occupy much of the agenda when the Cape Girardeau Board of Education meets in the evening; the board also tentatively approves the school system's participation in a proposed measles vaccine program.
The First National Bank Board of Directors approves promotions for a number of bank officers; the board also welcomes a new member, Paul L. Ebaugh, president of the Cape Construction Co.; bank officers moving up are Robert F. Ludwig, from cashier to cashier and vice president; Robert B. Grebing, from assistant vice president to vice president; Mrs. William Eagle, from assistant cashier to assistant vice president, and Dennis Depro and Larry Hamm to assistant cashiers.
U.S. Engineers have submitted a letter to Mayor Raymond E. Beckman outlining suggestions for the control of floods along the Cape Girardeau riverfront, together with a statement of the estimated cost of various improvements; the suggestions cover proposals for control of the area from the Missouri Utilities Co., power plant to a point south of the Marquette Cement plant.
Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Wessell of Jackson are notified by the War Department that their son, T-4 G. William Wessell, 27, was killed in action on Luzon Jan. 9; he is survived by his parents; wife, the former Genevieve Evans; three sisters and a half brother.
Burfordville is the first town in Cape Girardeau County to establish a fully organized Women's Voters League, having organized last week with 40 members; officers are: President, Cora Canway; vice president, Nellie Roberts; secretary, Georgia Strong, and treasurer, Nora Wilson.
Ten pupils enroll in the kindergarten at the Training School, which opens under the supervision of Elma Ealy, who has returned here from Columbia University, New York, where she had been studying; as many more are expected to enroll before the week is over; influenza and the bad weather keep the numbers down on the first day of enrollment.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.