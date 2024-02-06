Out of the past: Feb. 9

1995

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will decide two sales tax issues for law enforcement funding on the April 4 ballot; the first measure would impose a county-wide quarter-cent sales tax for county law enforcement services; the second would impose the same tax rate to build a county jail.

Fifty-five sex offenders have registered with sheriff's departments of Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties under a new Missouri law that gives authorities an instant suspect list for future crimes; 26 have registered in Cape Girardeau County, 19 in Scott County, seven in Bollinger County and five in Perry County.

1970

School finances and related topics, including the need to set the 1970-71 school tax rate in the near future, occupy much of the agenda when the Cape Girardeau Board of Education meets in the evening; the board also tentatively approves the school system's participation in a proposed measles vaccine program.

The First National Bank Board of Directors approves promotions for a number of bank officers; the board also welcomes a new member, Paul L. Ebaugh, president of the Cape Construction Co.; bank officers moving up are Robert F. Ludwig, from cashier to cashier and vice president; Robert B. Grebing, from assistant vice president to vice president; Mrs. William Eagle, from assistant cashier to assistant vice president, and Dennis Depro and Larry Hamm to assistant cashiers.