Out of the past: Feb. 9

Yesterday's election set the stage for April's municipal election in Cape Girardeau, as voters in wards 2 and 6 selected their candidates; with a turnout of about 9 percent of registered voters in the two wards, Tom Neumeyer secured the most votes in Ward 2, and Richard "Butch" Eggimann led the three-man field in Ward 6; Neumeyer will face Brenda Dohogne in the April election, while Eggimann will go up against Jay Knudtson; Dohogne and Knudtson finished second in their respective wards in yesterday's balloting.
Marvin Sides, a 13-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department, has been appointed the city's new police chief; he succeeds Larry Koenig, who vacated the position to become director of personnel for the city of Jackson.
Harold J. Schott receives the "Knight of the Year" Award, when St. Vincent's Council No. 1111 holds its eighth annual Recognition Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall; honorary life memberships are presented to Louis Kalkbrenner and the Rev. H.F. Schuermann.
Inspectors and staff of the city engineer's office are to make a study of possible steps that could be taken to alleviate the ruins of the former Idan-Ha Hotel at Broadway and North Fountain Street; when the study is complete, recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council; a fire on June 29, 1968, destroyed the main section of the 65-year-od hotel and a dress shop and restaurant beneath; some of the walls left standing after the fire may be unsafe.
Following a conference yesterday between members of the Cape Girardeau City Council and a group of representative business men, Mayor R.E. Beckman forwards to the Defense Plant Corporation in Washington a proposal that the city be permitted to lease Harris Field for the remainder the calendar year 1944 after the present Army Air Forces pilot training is curtailed in March; this step is to allow the community time to consider future plans for the big airport, the fate of which hangs in the balance.
Negotiations are completed for the sale of two pieces of property on Main Street, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Hecht purchasing the building at 19 North Main from Maurice Bohnsack, and Fred C. Springer purchasing the building at 23 N. Main also from Bohnsack.
Capt. J.W. Berry, chief medical officer in charge of the medical department at Camp Pike, Arkansas, has been checked out of service and returned home to Cape Girardeau; Berry, who was the first physician to leave Cape Girardeau County to enter the Army service, was away 18 months.
About 300 people are served at the Knights of Columbus banquet which is given in the evening at the Elks Club by the ladies of St. Vincent's Catholic Church; after the banquet, a program is given, with the Rev. T.F. Levan acting as toastmaster.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
