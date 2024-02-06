Out of the past: Feb. 9

1994

Yesterday's election set the stage for April's municipal election in Cape Girardeau, as voters in wards 2 and 6 selected their candidates; with a turnout of about 9 percent of registered voters in the two wards, Tom Neumeyer secured the most votes in Ward 2, and Richard "Butch" Eggimann led the three-man field in Ward 6; Neumeyer will face Brenda Dohogne in the April election, while Eggimann will go up against Jay Knudtson; Dohogne and Knudtson finished second in their respective wards in yesterday's balloting.

Marvin Sides, a 13-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department, has been appointed the city's new police chief; he succeeds Larry Koenig, who vacated the position to become director of personnel for the city of Jackson.

1969

Harold J. Schott receives the "Knight of the Year" Award, when St. Vincent's Council No. 1111 holds its eighth annual Recognition Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall; honorary life memberships are presented to Louis Kalkbrenner and the Rev. H.F. Schuermann.

Inspectors and staff of the city engineer's office are to make a study of possible steps that could be taken to alleviate the ruins of the former Idan-Ha Hotel at Broadway and North Fountain Street; when the study is complete, recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council; a fire on June 29, 1968, destroyed the main section of the 65-year-od hotel and a dress shop and restaurant beneath; some of the walls left standing after the fire may be unsafe.