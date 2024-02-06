Out of the past: Feb. 8

1999

Cape Girardeau proposes to spend $75.5 million on capital improvements over the next five years, with $40.6 million being spent in the first year; city staff unveils a draft of the latest version of the capital improvement fund during a City Council study session; the program is updated annually and lists projects planned over a five-year period; a public hearing on the program likely will be scheduled for March 1.

Southeast Missouri is quickly becoming one of the strongholds for the drug court concept in the state; six counties in Southeast Missouri either currently have a drug court or are actively planning on establishing one in the county within the next two years; those counties are Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi, Stoddard, Dunklin and Butler.

1974

While independent trucker organizations across the nation are voting on the strike settlement offer announced in Washington, drivers who shut down their rigs at Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau wonder what they should be voting on; leaders of the striking truckers at Rhodes, whose numbers have dwindled from 70 to about 45, think negotiators in Washington are stalling in order to get the truckers back on the road with promises; in other strike news, a Colonial Baking Co. truck from Paducah, Kentucky, is fired on early in the morning on Route K near the entrance to the Holiday Inn.

A "bandit snow" -- the kind that sneaks in at night and is gone by morning -- visited Cape Girardeau overnight leaving over a half inch of snow, which freezes by daybreak, causing major traffic tie-ups; Cape Girardeau police report 17 traffic accidents between 6 and 9 a.m., mostly fender benders on Broadway and connecting intersections.