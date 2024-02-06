Out of the past: Feb. 8

1998

FROHNA, Mo. -- The Rev. James Marten has been named the new curator at the Saxony Lutheran Memorial in Frohna; the memorial has been a historic site since 1964 and includes a country store, visitors center and 30 acres of land.

Southeast Missouri State University hopes to transform Parker Hall into a student center that would serve as the campus' living room; the Board of Regents has yet to approve the project, but school officials and student leaders are pushing the merits of the project; they want to expand and renovate the 37-year-old academic building and surround it with additions on three sides.

1973

Southeast Missouri State University narrowly avoided tragedy yesterday afternoon, when a steeplejack working on the restoration of Academic Hall dome fell from the site and onto a side roof of the building; James H. Seibert of St. Louis suffered a broken forearm, jaw and teeth in the fall, as well as lacerations; Seibert was apparently alone on the dome when the accident happened; he is listed in fair condition at Southeast Hospital.

Cape Girardeau's new fire substation will be located on the northwest corner of Kingsway Drive and Kurre Lane; an ordinance authorizing purchase of the land was given last night as the City Council referred to the City Planning and Zoning its own request for a special use permit to construct the station.