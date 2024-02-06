Out of the past: Feb. 8

1997

A report released by the Missouri State Teachers Association shows the 525 public-school districts in Missouri have increased minimum salaries and outpaced inflation in maximum salaries at an impressive rate; but Missouri teachers' salaries still averaged approximately $5,500 below the national average of $37,324 in 1995-96, and estimated expenditures per pupil were about $1,000 below the national average of $6,098, the MSTA said.

Robert G. Neff, vice president and managing partner of Ford Groves Co., has been honored by Time Magazine; Neff of Cape Girardeau has been selected as a finalist of the 1977 Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award; he is the youngest dealer ever to be selected in the 28-year history of the award, which is sponsored by Time and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., in cooperation with the National Automobile Dealers Association.

1972

Today is Boy Scouting's birthday and during February, Scout Anniversary Month, boys in Southeast Missouri will join with those nationwide in observing the program's 62nd anniversary; highlights of the month here will include the Southeast Missouri Eagle Court of Honor, the annual Shawnee District Scoutarama, Boy Scout Sunday, the launching of a new drug action program for Scouts and numerous Cub packs' Blue and Gold Banquets.

Littering of public and private property by some pupils attending Cape Girardeau Central High School is again drawing complaints from residents along Themis, Luce and Whitener streets between Sunset and Caruthers; most of the littering occurs during noon hours, when pupils go to nearby drive-ins, get carry-out lunches and then eat in cars parked on those streets, according to an anonymous resident; she says the youths throw sacks and other debris out of their cars.