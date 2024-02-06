Out of the past: Feb. 8

Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau officials worry a city plan to buy 16 acres of the old St. Vincent's College property could delay construction of a new CVB building; the city could tap into the Convention and Visitors Bureau Fund to buy the property; the CVB is facing a March 1 deadline to move out of its rented office space.
The network of senior citizens' services in Cape Girardeau County is so complicated that even those who administer the services have a tough time keeping track; most share a common trait -- they receive some amount of funding from Cape County taxpayers; now the County Commission wants to know who is getting what and how they are spending it; commissioners want a four- or five-member oversight committee to look into the actions of the Senior Citizens Service Fund Board.
Management problems of the Jackson Exchange Bank, brought on by a series of resignations, are at least partially solved in the morning when the board of directors announces appointments of a temporary chief executive -- Oliver E. Troxler of Ferguson, Missouri, a retired banker -- and a new member to the board, Stanley K. Beggs; the board also accepts "with regret" the resignations of three board members: Ralph Montgomery, president; Richard Davis, vice president; and Robert Hartle, board chairman.
With the installation of a new boiler now "one-half to three-fourths" complete, State College officials are hoping to switch over to natural gas as primary fuel for the campus about mid-September; construction on the $2.7 million project began 1 1/2 years ago with an addition east of the present power plant.
Crews of a St. Louis-bound Frisco freight train and a local switch yard diesel switch engine miraculously escaped injury yesterday afternoon, when the two engines sideswiped and were damaged in the southern end of Frisco's yard here; the accident took place adjacent to the Federal Materials Co. crusher building, where the tracks run along the east side of the structure; the crash so badly damaged the engines, they were made useless for the present.
The annual Boy Scout fund drive in Cape Girardeau gets underway at a breakfast, attended by 40 workers, at Hotel Marquette; the goal is $6,500, and the advance gifts committee reports a little over $3,000 has already been raised.
Catherine England of Cape Girardeau, senior at Teachers College, has been named winner of the contest for "The Sagamore" annual's queen; she won by a large margin over Hazel Simpson and Lois Brown; England is the daughter of R.E. England, 1436 Luce St.
Nelson Dearmont, son of Dr. and Mrs. W.S. Dearmont of the Teachers College, is expected to return here this evening for a visit with his parents; young Dearmont has been in England as an employee of the International Banking Co.; his visit will be brief, as he is preparing to sail from San Francisco for Calcutta, India, on Feb. 25, where he will represent his employer's interests in one of their banks.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.