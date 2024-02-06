Out of the past: Feb. 8

1996

Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau officials worry a city plan to buy 16 acres of the old St. Vincent's College property could delay construction of a new CVB building; the city could tap into the Convention and Visitors Bureau Fund to buy the property; the CVB is facing a March 1 deadline to move out of its rented office space.

The network of senior citizens' services in Cape Girardeau County is so complicated that even those who administer the services have a tough time keeping track; most share a common trait -- they receive some amount of funding from Cape County taxpayers; now the County Commission wants to know who is getting what and how they are spending it; commissioners want a four- or five-member oversight committee to look into the actions of the Senior Citizens Service Fund Board.

1971

Management problems of the Jackson Exchange Bank, brought on by a series of resignations, are at least partially solved in the morning when the board of directors announces appointments of a temporary chief executive -- Oliver E. Troxler of Ferguson, Missouri, a retired banker -- and a new member to the board, Stanley K. Beggs; the board also accepts "with regret" the resignations of three board members: Ralph Montgomery, president; Richard Davis, vice president; and Robert Hartle, board chairman.

With the installation of a new boiler now "one-half to three-fourths" complete, State College officials are hoping to switch over to natural gas as primary fuel for the campus about mid-September; construction on the $2.7 million project began 1 1/2 years ago with an addition east of the present power plant.