Out of the past: Feb. 8

The memory of the hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University journalism student Michael Davis ignites deep-rooted emotions, eloquent tributes and the reminder of harsh consequences during a memorial service at Rose Theater; Davis was killed by members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity Feb. 15, 1994.
Cape Girardeau plans to tell voters what projects would be funded with a transportation sales tax and in what order they would be done; Mayor Al Spradling III and City Manager J. Ronald Fischer say public input will be sought in deciding which road and bridge projects would be funded with the half-cent, seven-year sales tax to be voted on June 6.
Charmin Paper Products Co., which forecast a workforce of 500 persons, is now employing 406; it expects to add another 100 to reach its predicted level during the course of the year; additional production lines are being installed in the plant, and a portion of the 100 who will staff these lines have been selected.
The Barber of Seville, reminiscent of a long-ago musical, is a new hair grooming shop opened by William H. Yeager in his new building at 433 Broadway; the new facility, operating on the appointment basis, replaces Yeager's shop in business 22 years in the Marquette Hotel building.
A budget of $142,184.10 is adopted by the County Court for the 1945 fiscal year of operation; this is only slightly under the amount spent last year, which was $143,685.13, but the latter amount included two elections during the year which had to be paid for.
The Absogood Hatchery some time ago installed 10 new incubators with a 30,000-egg capacity; the first three hatchings found ready sale, and no chicks are left; in addition to the new incubators, a new battery brooder has been installed.
Victor Hanebrink, 8-year-old son of Fred and Leona Hanebrink, dies in the morning, the fourth member of that family to die from influenza and pneumonia; five other members of the family are recovering from the disease, and his mother isn't out of danger yet; funeral services for all four children will be held at the Lutheran church in Egypt Mills as soon as the other members of the family are able to be up.
About 100 farmers met in the Common Pleas Courtroom yesterday to organize a cooperative marketing association with its headquarters here; the new organization will provide warehouses and stockyards close to both rail and river to care for its business.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
