Out of the past: Feb. 8

1995

The memory of the hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University journalism student Michael Davis ignites deep-rooted emotions, eloquent tributes and the reminder of harsh consequences during a memorial service at Rose Theater; Davis was killed by members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity Feb. 15, 1994.

Cape Girardeau plans to tell voters what projects would be funded with a transportation sales tax and in what order they would be done; Mayor Al Spradling III and City Manager J. Ronald Fischer say public input will be sought in deciding which road and bridge projects would be funded with the half-cent, seven-year sales tax to be voted on June 6.

1970

Charmin Paper Products Co., which forecast a workforce of 500 persons, is now employing 406; it expects to add another 100 to reach its predicted level during the course of the year; additional production lines are being installed in the plant, and a portion of the 100 who will staff these lines have been selected.

The Barber of Seville, reminiscent of a long-ago musical, is a new hair grooming shop opened by William H. Yeager in his new building at 433 Broadway; the new facility, operating on the appointment basis, replaces Yeager's shop in business 22 years in the Marquette Hotel building.