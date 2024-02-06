Out of the past: Feb. 8

1994

The Scott City Council yesterday approved a measure which will allow voters to decide whether or not they want riverboat gaming in the city; citizens will vote on the issue April 5.

Yesterday was a kind of homecoming for John Ashcroft; Ashcroft, who has enjoyed strong support fro Cape Girardeau County during a political career that included two terms as attorney general and two terms as governor, came here Monday to announce he wants to return to public life as a U.S. senator.

1969

Residents of South Cape Girardeau have petitioned the Cape Girardeau Post Office for mail delivery service at homes in that area; currently, all mailboxes for the area are located on South Sprigg Street.

The Florsheim Shoe Co. will begin production Feb. 17 in the new 92,000-square-foot plant at South West End Boulevard and Highway 74, company officials report; keeping this date involves three days of moving three departments -- cutting, skiving and fitting, and the transfer of about 200 workers who will be receiving their notices to report at the new facility.