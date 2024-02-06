Out of the past: Feb. 8

The Scott City Council yesterday approved a measure which will allow voters to decide whether or not they want riverboat gaming in the city; citizens will vote on the issue April 5.
Yesterday was a kind of homecoming for John Ashcroft; Ashcroft, who has enjoyed strong support fro Cape Girardeau County during a political career that included two terms as attorney general and two terms as governor, came here Monday to announce he wants to return to public life as a U.S. senator.
Residents of South Cape Girardeau have petitioned the Cape Girardeau Post Office for mail delivery service at homes in that area; currently, all mailboxes for the area are located on South Sprigg Street.
The Florsheim Shoe Co. will begin production Feb. 17 in the new 92,000-square-foot plant at South West End Boulevard and Highway 74, company officials report; keeping this date involves three days of moving three departments -- cutting, skiving and fitting, and the transfer of about 200 workers who will be receiving their notices to report at the new facility.
One of the six permanent divisional operation and maintenance offices of the War Emergency Pipe Line, running from Texas to the East Coast, has been established in Cape Girardeau; H.B. Hensley is division superintendent.
It is estimated more than 100 veterans of World War II from Cape Girardeau County have thus far been discharged from military service; these may soon make their applications for mustering out pay, or discharge allowance, recently ordered in a bill passed by Congress; of those discharged 90 have filed their discharges for record with County Recorder E.W. Hink.
The new Minton-Tompson garage opens for business in the evening; a few months ago, this company bought what has been known as the Bee Store building at the corner of Spanish and Independence streets; the large structure has been transformed into a modern, attractive garage, selling Dort, Reo and Nash cars.
The Missouri Mattress Company factory in Cape Girardeau, which was forced to suspend operations because of the war, will open again soon; a number of prominent Cape Girardeau business men have taken an interest in the company.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
