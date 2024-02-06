Out of the past: Feb. 8

1993

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education votes to take to the voters a $25 million bond issue that includes two new school buildings, an addition to Jefferson School, earthquake resistance, air conditioning and electrical updates for existing buildings; the election will be on April 6.

The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation Task Force votes to ask the city council for money to study the cost of renovating St. Vincent's College; members of the committee agree that having an up-to-date study is the necessary first step in the search for funding to buy and operate the old seminary as a museum.

1968

Ordinances approving agreements between the Cape Girardeau City Council and Missouri Utilities Co. on water, natural gas and electrical power franchises were given first readings by the city council last night; the 20-year franchises will replace agreements that expire in November.

Members of the Marquette Cement Co., came before the Cape Girardeau City Council Wednesday night to plead that their locally-made products be specified or demanded on all projects here whenever possible in an effort to keep both plants operating the year round.