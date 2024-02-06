Out of the past: Feb. 8

1992

Cape Girardeau lawyer John L. Oliver Jr. is one of three people included on a list of nominees to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court; Oliver, a fourth-generation lawyer, would become the third Cape Girardeau County resident to serve on the court if appointed by Gov. John Ashcroft.

Bringing to an end a process she terms "very excruciating," state Rep. Mary Kasten of Cape Girardeau said she has decided not to seek the Republican nomination for the Missouri Senate and will instead seek a sixth term in the House.

1967

State College's 18th annual Ugly Man-Miss Beautiful contest gets underway in a drive to raise money for the Cape Girardeau Civic Center; the sponsoring organization, Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, donated $2,000 to the newly organized Cape Girardeau Chapter of the Missouri Mental Health Association after last year's contest.

Billy Davis, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill L. Davis of Scott City, is treated and released at Southeast Hospital after he breaks his right arm doing "flips" in physical-education class at Illmo-Scott City High School; mostly unfazed by the accident, young Davis is most worried about how soon he will be able to play the guitar he received for Christmas.