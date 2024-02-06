Out of the past: Feb. 7

1998

Representatives of Missouri's Department of Transportation and the company that designed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge met with local government officials here yesterday to quell rumors about the bridge's design and safety; they'll answer the public's questions Monday at an open house meeting at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce office; rumors about the status of the bridge have been flying since the construction contract with Flatiron Structures Co., LLC., was dissolved in December after Flatiron dug a hole to begin construction of Pier 3 in the middle of the river and discovered fissures in the rock filled with mud and clay.

The Show Me Center, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, the Pontiac SilverDome and Seattle's Kingdome are among the winners in a magazine poll of the best entertainment facilities in the U.S.; the Show Me Center was one of 26 entertainment venues to be honored by the Prime Site Awards, given annually by Facilities Management.

1973

Cape Girardeau's tentative plan for gradual opening of New Madrid Street as an east-west thoroughfare across the city has run into another hurdle; as City Street Department employees cleared a new section for extension of the street from North Henderson Avenue west to Illinois Avenue, another part built in 1971 through Southeast Missouri State University property has to be closed because of a dirt slide from North Sprigg Street at Emerald west to North Henderson; the dirt comes from a fill which was placed on top of a spring on a side of the hill just south of the street.

Rearrange your lockers, national guardsmen; you will soon be sharing it with national "guardswomen"; Col. James R. Crites, commanding officer of the 135th Engineer Group in Cape Girardeau, announces the National Guard is now open to females.