Out of the past: Feb. 7

Almost 600 people attended a rally at Cape Girardeau Central High School Auditorium yesterday that kicked off a campaign to gain support for an April school election; voters will be asked to approve two ballot measures: sale of $14 million in bonds and waiver of the Proposition C rollback; the money would fund the first phase of the district's new master plan, including construction of a vocational-technical school and elementary school, and improvements at the district's other elementary schools.
A four-member panel discusses an EPA proposal to tighten air standards for ozone and fine-particulate matter at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at the Show Me Center; panelists say the new standards are unsupported by health studies or documentation showing how air pollutants are causing significant health risks to Americans.
BENTON, Mo. -- A St. Louis man is being held at the county jail here on charges of breaking and entering Catholic parish rectories at Scott City and New Hamburg, Missouri, and robbing the churches' collections of $1,000; he is suspected of having attempted a third break-in at the rectory of St. Augustine's Church in Kelso, Missouri.
Approval is given for the purchase of radio equipment that will provide two-way communication between highway patrol and sheriff's department cars; at present, Sheriff Ivan E. McLain explains, in order for a county deputy to communicate with a trooper, he must call the county office, which in turn relays his message to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, which relays to the trooper, and then the reply must be relayed back through the same channels.
Heading this way in the lap of gusty winds, the season's most severe cold wave is expected to strike Cape Girardeau overnight and drop temperatures to a possible zero level by Saturday morning; beginning its slide yesterday afternoon, the mercury dropped 26 degrees during the night, accompanied by snow flurries; local temperature readings this morning are in the low 20s.
The R.C. Owens Tobacco Co. will suspend operations at its Cape Girardeau plant, 102 S. Frederick St., this spring, says plant superintendent L.O. Hill; the company is constructing a new building at Gallatin, Tennessee, and suspension of local operations will depend entirely on when the new facility is ready for operation; the factory building here is owned by Mrs. E.W. Flentge.
The Cape Girardeau City Council will comply with the wishes of a citizens committee to place a proposition for a $125,000 bond issue before voters as soon as possible; the money would finance construction of a modern recreation park at Fairground Park; the committee, made up of men representing the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, American Legion, National Guard, Baseball Association, school board, State College, Shoe Factory Association and amateur athletics, appeared before the council Monday with its request.
J. Kelly Wright, lecturer from the Missouri Board of Agriculture, tells farmers attending Farmers' Week at the Teachers College they must organize a federation of farmers similar to the American Federation of Labor organization, with a man at its head to cooperate with labor and capitol in working out the problems of the nation; Wright declares, "Farmers must be able to determine the supply and demand of their commodities if they wish to compete with labor and capital."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
