Out of the past: Feb. 7

1997

Almost 600 people attended a rally at Cape Girardeau Central High School Auditorium yesterday that kicked off a campaign to gain support for an April school election; voters will be asked to approve two ballot measures: sale of $14 million in bonds and waiver of the Proposition C rollback; the money would fund the first phase of the district's new master plan, including construction of a vocational-technical school and elementary school, and improvements at the district's other elementary schools.

A four-member panel discusses an EPA proposal to tighten air standards for ozone and fine-particulate matter at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at the Show Me Center; panelists say the new standards are unsupported by health studies or documentation showing how air pollutants are causing significant health risks to Americans.

1972

BENTON, Mo. -- A St. Louis man is being held at the county jail here on charges of breaking and entering Catholic parish rectories at Scott City and New Hamburg, Missouri, and robbing the churches' collections of $1,000; he is suspected of having attempted a third break-in at the rectory of St. Augustine's Church in Kelso, Missouri.

Approval is given for the purchase of radio equipment that will provide two-way communication between highway patrol and sheriff's department cars; at present, Sheriff Ivan E. McLain explains, in order for a county deputy to communicate with a trooper, he must call the county office, which in turn relays his message to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, which relays to the trooper, and then the reply must be relayed back through the same channels.